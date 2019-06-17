Renault reveals second-gen Zoe EV with 242-mile range

Renault has revealed the second-generation Zoe hatchback, the successor to Europe’s best-selling electric car. The new model offers an extended 242-mile range and up to 134bhp.
Effectively a heavy redesign of the outgoing model, the new Zoe will go on sale in the autumn in a dramatically different market from the one its predecessor entered in 2012, with a range of competitors including the new Peugeot e-208, Vauxhall Corsa-e, Honda e and Volkswagen ID 3. Renault intends to maintain the Zoe’s position as one of the more affordable offerings in the market, likely undercutting these models with an as-yet-unconfirmed price not far from the £21,220 of the current car.
Sharing the same overall dimensions as the outgoing Zoe, the car’s design is updated with new grilles and bumpers, plus new, standard-fit LED headlights and tail-lights. There is a fresh colour palette inside and out, as well as new wheel designs. The intention has been to modernise the supermini’s looks.
Join the debate
Sonic
Nice update
Now, they just need to update the Twizy with windows, a heater and upgraded range/performance - That would be the ultimate city car.
xxxx
+ and -
Great technical spec, price and interior. The only let down by the barely unchanged, sad, dull look.
Shame they just can't put a Megane body shell over the top (but then they'd hardly keep up with demand). Overall a 8/10 BEV
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
Will86
@xxxx
I have to agree with your Megane comments which makes me wonder why they haven't done it yet. Perhaps battery supply issues might be behind it. As for the Zoe, I'd live with the looks because the technical spec and the interior are appealing.
Sundym
As a former owner
ianp55
Renault Zoe
That range should be enough for most motorists.
Add your comment