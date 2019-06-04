New Vauxhall Corsa kickstarts rejuvenation of British brand

“We hand-picked our most experienced designers and engineers,” said Adams. “This is not a committee car.” He added that Opel’s design and engineering team had learnt new methods on the way but that the company couldn’t work within such a time-frame with every new model. “You’d kill people with the intensity of the work,” he said.
PSA sees Vauxhall and Opel as a good fit with its French brands, noting that their respective British and German heritage means they’ll achieve sales volumes in their home markets that Peugeot, Citroën and DS won’t be able to match.
PSA CEO Carlos Tavares has overseen a surprising turnaround of fortunes in an extremely short space of time. Opel-Vauxhall returned a £750m profit last year, its first in two decades. That has come from a mix of cost reduction, extra buying power and a reduction in discounting rather than a notable sales increase.
Both Adams and new Vauxhall CEO Steve Norman say Opel-Vauxhall has much more autonomy within the PSA Group than under GM, where it made products that sold not only in Europe but also, with Chevrolet, Holden or Buick badging, in other regions.
“You can’t micromanage success”, says Adams, who added he was pleased to find that PSA CEO Carlos Tavares was “extremely focused on brand values”. That approach has allowed Opel-Vauxhall to deviate from other PSA brands and inject its own DNA into the Corsa’s design.
Deliveries of the new Corsa start at the end of this year in internal combustion form, with the Corsa-e electric variant arriving a few weeks later. The new Corsa-e can be ordered from this week and will cost £26,490 including the government grant.
Q&A with Steve Norman, Vauxhall CEO
Is the Corsa representative what of we should now expect from Vauxhall?
“It’s what the brand has needed for some years now, and this will be the precursor for the new Mokka, which will be much more radical still in terms of design.”
Roadster
Only 2 years after being taken over
It's staggering to think that after only 2 years after taking over Opel PSA have produced a new car. Sure, the platform and many shared components were already developed the new 208 and C3 Aircross, but even then 2 years is remarkable.
jason_recliner
Really Excellent Looking Little Thing
Sort of spry and zesty. Cheeky. Light on it's feet.
I'm looking forward to seeing one up close. The interface between the rear lights and the surrounding metal is so smooth I mistook the photos for renderings!
Why couldn't GM do this?
Roadster
Vauxhall is only a badge
"rejuvenation of British brand". Vauxhall is effectively only a trading name for Opel and not a brand because not one Vauxhall car is a Vauxhall, they're all Opels. Maybe one day under PSA Vauxhall will be just more than a badge and will start having its own unique look and feel.
Thekrankis
I like this new Honda Jazz.
It carries over the look of the old Jazz nicely while modernising it just a wee bit.
Mini2
£26k
I was really hoping the Corsa and 208 would be the cars to make EVs very obviously accessible to the masses. Honestly, I don’t think £26.5k is accessible for said masses - certainly those folks who currently drive petrol or diesel Corsas and 208s. It’s the same sort of price as a top-spec Focus.
Anyone that thinks £26k is reasonable honestly must be in dreamland. The electric Citigo is going to come in around £15k supposedly - I still think that’s pricey but it’ll have to be appealing PCP deals that sell that. Still a lot of work to do here.
"Work hard and be nice to people"
Peter Cavellini
Another car....
That’s all it is, another Car, it breaks no new ground in car design, under the bonnet there nothing radical either, and in a few years ICE Cars will not be the norm EV are taking over, Seat have an EV Mii coming out, does 160 miles, think I’d look at that first.
Peter Cavellini.
MrJ
Handsome little thing, which
Handsome little thing, which bodes well for future Vauxhall/Opels.
scotty5
How odd.
Two articles back to back an autocar website today. How can PSA get it so right with the new Corsa and so wrong with their £41k 508 estate?
It's like two completely different companies.
paddyb
Great effort, this is a
Great effort, this is a decent looking car.
I don't think Vauxhall has made desirable cars since the last Cavalier and first (UK) Corsa. Back in the mid 1980's they were a default car for the middle classes, and were a well led and focused company. Now they have not much appeal. Hopefully this Corsa marks a return to form.
jer
Hope they do well it looks good
I rent some of their cars from time to time and they are usually much better than i expect and are a relative bargain. But Its all about brands these days what you buy into and become loyal to and VX is well a bit traditional. Should more than compete with the koreans though.
