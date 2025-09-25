BACK TO ALL NEWS
Renault: No next-generation 5 would be a 'massive mistake'

Sales of the EV are on a par with the petrol-engined Clio and it has boosted the brand's reach in key markets

Felix Page
News
3 mins read
25 September 2025

It would be a "massive mistake" for Renault not to replace the 5 in around five years time, and the next-generation supermini must be "very carefully" evolved to preserve its wide appeal.

That's according to chief marketing officer Arnaud Belloni, who told Autocar that the reborn Renault 5 has made a huge impact on the French brand's market footprint and public perception.

The 5 has only been on sale for around a year but is already one of the most popular EVs in Europe and is playing a pivotal role in attracting new customers to the Renault brand, with an 84% conquest rate in the UK.

Belloni, speaking to Autocar at the launch of the brand's new 'Rnlt' showroom in London, said the 5 was on track to sell 5000 units in France alone in September – putting it almost on a par with the petrol-engined Clio – and was significantly bolstering the brand's market share in other important markets.

"R5 is booming in many markets – in France, in the UK, in Germany..." he said. "Renault was nowhere in Belgium - nobody was, because people have company cars, they all have Audis, BMWs, Mercedes – but R5 is booming.

"In Turkey, they called me two weeks ago saying 'we need 1000 more'. That's incredible. So there is no glass ceiling. The car is booming, and I do think, sincerely, that we will do one for one with Clio very quickly."

He hailed the 5's retro-futuristic design as a core factor in its appeal and said this will need to be retained for a new generation, to make it a natural next step for buyers of the current car.

"I think the best way to keep them in the family is to be very smart with them, to serve them properly, to be elegant with them and to renew them in five years with the next generation of R5," he said.

"The biggest mistake would be not to renew R5. That would be a massive mistake."

Belloni compared the 5 to the likes of the Mini Cooper and Porsche 911, in the sense that it can be viewed as a quasi-brand in its own right, which doesn't necessarily need to feed customers into other models in the line-up.

Mini Cooper and Renault 5 – front static

Read our review

Car review
01 Renault 5 2025 road test review front driving lead

Renault 5

Electric supermini offers attention-grabbing style and the promise of sophisticated dynamics for as little as £23k

Read our review
"They bought it because they love the car and it's an R5," he said. "I think our job is to prepare the next generation of R5, to sell them another R5.

"With the conquest on a car like that, which is an icon, you can keep them if you renew the icon very carefully."

Belloni clarified that any talk of a fourth-generation 5 (today's car technically being the Mk3) is "completely science fiction" currently and doesn't indicate that development has begun, as Renault is "just launching this one".

But he said the Mk4 will need to be a "soft evolution" of the Mk3, because "you are taking about an icon, and an icon is totally different from a saga".

It needs to be "a car that has very strong elements in design that everybody can recognise in two minutes", he added, referencing the 5's trapezoidal silhouette and square footprint.

By contrast, the Clio has been substantially redesigned for each of its six generations so far, Belloni said, but "imagine if we gave the R5 name to a car that does not look like an R5: it could have been an enormous failure".

"When you use that name, you must be loyal to the legacy."

