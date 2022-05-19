Renault Group CEO calls for rethink on NCAP crash test rules

Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo has called for a debate on whether Euro NCAP safety tests are still fit for purpose.
Speaking at the Change Now conference in Paris, where the Renault Scenic Vision concept was revealed featuring several safety technologies not currently evaluated by Euro NCAP, he said: “We need to keep an eye on what is really bringing solutions to real-world cases without trying to make cars Christmas trees with technology on them that is absolutely useless.
“We are getting to the limit of suppliers trying to impose their own ideas rather than doing what is good for customers.”
His comments follow a spate of recent disappointing scores for some of the company’s vehicles in tests. These include a zero-star result for the Renault Zoe, one-star results for the Dacia Jogger and Dacia Spring and two-star result for the Dacia Sandero, all largely but not exclusively as a result of poor ratings for automatic electronic safety systems, which help prevent potential accidents but have come in for criticism for adding cost to cars.
De Meo stressed that he wanted to work with the authorities on changing regulations, reiterating that every Renault Group vehicle meets or exceeds current safety requirements. “Of course I respect Euro NCAP. We have played the game for decades. We were first to get five stars with the Laguna,” he said.
“They have helped us focus on the problem and improve but going forward we have to debate on what is the right approach, and what are the things that really make a difference. Sometimes I see things that defy logic.
“I want a system of common sense - perhaps these days the rarest commodity of all. If they proposed a system to stop drink-drivers starting a car, I would install it tomorrow. If they wanted to use autonomous technology to restrict speeds to the limits, I’d agree. Let’s look at the problems - speed, distraction, physical condition issues - with solutions.”
To me the solution is simple. Euro NCAP need a better scoring system for buyers to better understand the cars they are buying. They need to make it easier to differentiate between tests from various years, as well as the individual elements that make up the score. A car without all these safety systems can be better in an accident at protecting its occupants than one with them, but the ratings to not reflect that.
EuroNCAP has done amazing work at getting safety of cars to a far higher standard, which has resulted in reducing deaths from accidents massively, and that should be commended.
Spliting the score in two to show how good a car is at preventing accidents and how well it performs in an accident would be a start. Renault have a point too that it's more important to ensure that the driver is fit to drive, so ensuring they're not drunk, tired or distracted, rather than having all these systems to nanny the driver all the time. I'm not keen on the idea of gps speed limiters though.