Renault could close Alpine factory and axe models, reports suggest

Renault is looking to close four factories across France, including the Alpine factory in Dieppe, according to French media reports. Five models are also at risk of being abandoned, it is claimed.

First revealed by the weekly newspaper Le Canard Enchaîné, it is reported that the closures are a core part of a restructuring plan for the brand which intends to reduce fixed costs by €2 billion (£1.8 billion).

Reports suggest the Dieppe facility, which produces the Alpine A110 sports car, is in the firing line, along with the Choisy-le-Roi spare parts plant on the outskirts of Paris and the Foundries of Brittany engine and gearbox plant in Morbihan.

A further facility (Flins, in the town of Yvelines, outside Paris) will not close directly but will not produce models beyond the current lifecycle, it is said. The facility currently makes the Nissan Micra under the Alliance partnership, which has struggled for sales in the face of newer rivals, and the Renault Zoe EV.

The Dieppe plant was overhauled in a €36 million investment in 2017 to produce the A110, alongside the previous generation Clio in Renaultsport form. The specialist production facility employs 150 people. Demand for the A110 fell substantially in the first quarter of 2020, with just 61 examples registered in February. Its future is uncertain as a result.

The factory closures are just the start, however. The newspaper also reckons five models will not live beyond their current lifecycle: The Mégane hatchback, Koléos SUV and Talisman saloon could join the previously reported Espace and Scenic MPVs for the chop.