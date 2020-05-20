Renault could close Alpine factory and axe models, reports suggest

French media reports four Renault factories and multiple car models are at risk in restructuring plan to save €2 billion
20 May 2020

Renault is looking to close four factories across France, including the Alpine factory in Dieppe, according to French media reports. Five models are also at risk of being abandoned, it is claimed. 

First revealed by the weekly newspaper Le Canard Enchaîné, it is reported that the closures are a core part of a restructuring plan for the brand which intends to reduce fixed costs by €2 billion (£1.8 billion).  

Reports suggest the Dieppe facility, which produces the Alpine A110 sports car, is in the firing line, along with the Choisy-le-Roi spare parts plant on the outskirts of Paris and the Foundries of Brittany engine and gearbox plant in Morbihan.

A further facility (Flins, in the town of Yvelines, outside Paris) will not close directly but will not produce models beyond the current lifecycle, it is said. The facility currently makes the Nissan Micra under the Alliance partnership, which has struggled for sales in the face of newer rivals, and the Renault Zoe EV

The Dieppe plant was overhauled in a €36 million investment in 2017 to produce the A110, alongside the previous generation Clio in Renaultsport form. The specialist production facility employs 150 people. Demand for the A110 fell substantially in the first quarter of 2020, with just 61 examples registered in February. Its future is uncertain as a result. 

The factory closures are just the start, however. The newspaper also reckons five models will not live beyond their current lifecycle: The Mégane hatchback, Koléos SUV and Talisman saloon could join the previously reported Espace and Scenic MPVs for the chop. 

However, last night Reuters reported Renault has secured a €5 billion state-guaranteed loan to help it cope with a slump in demand and reduced liquidity due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is unclear if this loan will alter the firm's restructuring plans, due to be announced at the end of the month. 

Only last week the Financial Times claimed Nissan is in discussion with Alliance partner Renault to build the Captur and next-generation Kadjar at its plant in Sunderland, North East England. 

Autocar has reached out to Renault UK for comment on the story.

