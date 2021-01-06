BACK TO ALL NEWS
Refreshed Kia Stinger goes on sale from £42,595
Analysis: 2020 UK car sales hit 28-year low, EV market grows rapidly

Refreshed Kia Stinger goes on sale from £42,595

Sports saloon gains upgraded interior and new colours as 3.3-litre V6 becomes sole engine option
News
2 mins read
6 January 2021

The updated Kia Stinger is available to pre-order now from £42,595, equipped exclusively with a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 engine. 

The Stinger is now sold only in top-rung GT S guise, which pairs its 361bhp petrol powerplant with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines have been dropped, as Kia claims the majority of Stinger customers went for the more powerful variant, which, with a 0-62mph sprint time of 4.7sec and top speed of 167mph, is the fastest-accelerating Kia yet sold in Europe.

The V6 benefits from a new variable exhaust system, which uses a butterfly valve to enhance or dampen the sound depending on the drive mode. 

The Stinger’s design has been revamped to emphasise its "gran turismo character”, with subtle exterior revisions including LED headlights redesigned to appear “darker and sleeker” at night. The tail-lights have been stretched to the full width of the car, and the rear indicators have been redesigned to mimic a chequered flag.

Cabin updates focus on upgrading the car's infotainment and technology, with a new 10.25in touchscreen infotainment system that offers split-screen functionality, voice-control and multi-connection Bluetooth. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are included as standard, while the dashboard binnacle can be upgraded with a 7.0in digital display.

Further connected car features include a remote engine start function, while the Stinger’s suite of driver assist functions gain new functions including safe exit warnings, adaptive cruise control and blind-spot view monitor, which displays left- and right-side blind spots in the instrument cluster when changing lanes.

While the rest of the Stinger’s interior is largely unchanged, new materials are claimed to make the cabin more luxurious. A chrome finish has been added to the steering wheel and digital instruments display, and contrast stitching is now available on the dashboard and doors, depending on the model specification. Customers how have the choice of suede upholstery, in addition to black or red Nappa leather.

Head of product at Hyundai Motor Group Thomas Schemera said the Stinger "remains our most driver-focused car, and is capable of covering great distances in comfort and style".

The Stinger will remain rear-wheel drive as standard in the UK, but will still be sold with all-wheel drive in left-hand drive markets.

ianp55 6 January 2021

The Stinger really has been the car that has brought the company into the big league. and this facelift has enhanced the looks of the car , the new interior and fascia look good as well. I'd think that build quality would be about the same as a Lexus and reliability will be a certainty. For the money it's an excellent package  and deserves to do well

FastRenaultFan 6 January 2021
Well I guess that effectively kills of sales of the Stinger here in little Ireland and in the UK unless you have your own petrol station to keep it fueled. Such a pity as while not a huge success here there are a couple and they look great. I doubt any are the V6 do.
xxxx 6 January 2021
FastRenaultFan wrote:

Well I guess that effectively kills of sales of the Stinger here in little Ireland and in the UK unless you have your own petrol station to keep it fueled.

Do they not have petrol stations in Ireland anymore?

FastRenaultFan 14 August 2020

These are a fine car.

It's just a pity Kia did not do more in the interior as there are some badly designed bits that could have been given more thought. It's still a nice dash do and is a good car but also quiet a lot of money for one buts a lot of car too.

