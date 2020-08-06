Kia boosts supply of e-Niro and Soul EV to meet demand

Kia has boosted the UK supply of its popular e-Niro and Soul EV electric crossovers to meet “intense demand” and reduce waiting times.

The Korean brand yesterday announced that last month was its best July on record in terms of UK sales, having shifted 28% more units than in the same period last year.

The Niro range - comprising hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric versions - accounted for 2539 sales in total, prompting Kia to expand its UK allocation of the 2020 e-Niro ahead of the arrival of the 2021 variant later this year.

The Niro was Kia’s best-selling model in July, knocking the Sportage SUV off the top spot for the first time in several years.

Around 800-900 e-Niros are now on their way to UK dealerships, in addition to the approximately 7000 units sold so far this year. Kia said this will “allow for the shortest lead times for the MY20 e-Niro since launch”.

Customers who place an order for the e-Niro now could receive their car as early as next month, Kia added.

The newer Soul EV has also fulfilled its UK allocation of around 1200 units, so Kia is upping supply slightly to meet demand. A UK spokesperson for the brand estimated that it would sell roughly 1400 Soul EVs in 2020.

Paul Philpott, CEO of Kia UK, said: “The Niro family has brought increased variance, style and eco credentials to our UK product offering. With the additional e-Niro availability coming to our shores it places our dealer partners in a better position to satisfy the huge demand we have received for the vehicle.

"What’s more, the recently launched Soul EV adds to this ability to give our customers what they want when they want it.”

Read more

Kia Soul EV 2020 UK review​

MG and Kia post record July volumes despite pandemic​