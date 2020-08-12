2020 Kia Sorento goes on sale priced from £38,845

Kia’s new-generation Sorento SUV has been priced up in the UK ahead of customer deliveries starting later this year.

Available to order now, priced from £38,845, it’s initially only available with petrol-electric hybrid and diesel powertrains, with a petrol-electric plug-in hybrid due later this year. All are solely four-wheel drive.

Entry-level 2 spec is solely available with the hybrid, which mates a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine with a 59bhp electric motor and 1.49kWh battery pack, putting power through a six-speed automatic gearbox, for a combined 226bhp and 195lb ft of torque. It promises a 0-60mpg time of 8.7sec and 40.9mpg combined, with CO2 emissions as low as 158g/km.

Moving up to 3 and 4 spec (from £41,245) brings, alongside numerous kit upgrades, the option of a new 199bhp 2.2-litre diesel with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It’s capable of 0-60mph in 9.1sec and promises 42.2mpg combined, while it can tow up to 2500kg and emits from 176g/km of CO2.

The plug-in hybrid will follow shortly after with 261bhp overall, an 89bhp motor and a 16.6kWh battery.

Standard kit for the base 2 car includes LED front and rear lights, seven seats, a digital instrument display, an 8.0in touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and a substantial suite of active safety systems.

3 spec introduces 19in alloys, a gloss black radiator grille, more advanced bi-functional LED headlights, privacy glass, more upmarket interior trim and electric leather seats with rear seat heating. There's also 64-colour mood lighting, and Kia's UVO Connect live telematics system using an uprated, 10.25in touchscreen. Self-levelling rear suspension also features.

Range-topping 4 spec (£46,925) adds Nappa leather with black headlining and 10-way electrically adjustable memory seats. Seat ventilation also features alongside a panoramic sunroof and head-up display. Furthermore, a 12-speaker surround sound system is standard, while the package of driver assistance features includes Kia's new Blind-Spot View Monitor.