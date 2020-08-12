2020 Kia Sorento goes on sale priced from £38,845

Kia’s new-generation Sorento SUV has been priced up in the UK ahead of customer deliveries starting later this year.
Available to order now, priced from £38,845, it’s initially only available with petrol-electric hybrid and diesel powertrains, with a petrol-electric plug-in hybrid due later this year. All are solely four-wheel drive.
Entry-level 2 spec is solely available with the hybrid, which mates a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine with a 59bhp electric motor and 1.49kWh battery pack, putting power through a six-speed automatic gearbox, for a combined 226bhp and 195lb ft of torque. It promises a 0-60mpg time of 8.7sec and 40.9mpg combined, with CO2 emissions as low as 158g/km.
Moving up to 3 and 4 spec (from £41,245) brings, alongside numerous kit upgrades, the option of a new 199bhp 2.2-litre diesel with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It’s capable of 0-60mph in 9.1sec and promises 42.2mpg combined, while it can tow up to 2500kg and emits from 176g/km of CO2.
The plug-in hybrid will follow shortly after with 261bhp overall, an 89bhp motor and a 16.6kWh battery.
Standard kit for the base 2 car includes LED front and rear lights, seven seats, a digital instrument display, an 8.0in touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and a substantial suite of active safety systems.
3 spec introduces 19in alloys, a gloss black radiator grille, more advanced bi-functional LED headlights, privacy glass, more upmarket interior trim and electric leather seats with rear seat heating. There's also 64-colour mood lighting, and Kia's UVO Connect live telematics system using an uprated, 10.25in touchscreen. Self-levelling rear suspension also features.
Range-topping 4 spec (£46,925) adds Nappa leather with black headlining and 10-way electrically adjustable memory seats. Seat ventilation also features alongside a panoramic sunroof and head-up display. Furthermore, a 12-speaker surround sound system is standard, while the package of driver assistance features includes Kia's new Blind-Spot View Monitor.
Cenuijmu
That is horrible, especially the grill
They should change the name to Kia EyeSorento.
Will86
Backwards Step
The designers didn't know when to stop, perhaps Kia have hired someone from Honda. The back end in particular has too much going on. The interior looks better except for the centre air vents which remind me of a MK2 Prius.
catnip
Its not one of Kia's best
Its not one of Kia's best efforts for sure, but its not really aimed at me, a small car buyer in the UK. That cowl over the dials section of the dash looks odd, its like they changed their minds at the last minute and just plastered that big rectangle across in front of what they were going to do.
catnip
I've just noticed, they've
I've just noticed, they've even managed to squeeze the DS3 'shark fin' in there.
PhilM
Great looking car
jason_recliner
PhilM wrote:
Yep. Looks fine to me. Nothing great, but a good looking family station wagon with a nice comfortable interior.
FastRenaultFan
Very Mercedes like
Kia just keep getting better and better.
I have to say that is one of the best Kia interiors I have ever seen. It looks very classy. I think it would not look out of place in a Mercedes.
The only thing I dont like about it is the shark fin at the side. I think the designers went a bit overboard there.
giulivo
I guess it's in the eye of the beholder
IMHO, a huge leap back, compared to the outgoing model and especially the lovely Sportage and Niro. On the other hand, it will certainly be reliable (my previous gen Sportage is built like a tank) and a lot of car for your money. I also think it's the first 7-seater PHEV (the ubiquitous Outlander and the various PSA cars are all 5-seaters), so great as a single car for families in cities. Well done Kia!!
Citytiger
giulivo wrote:
The Volvo XC90 was the first 7 seat PHEV, but obviously its also a lot more expensive new.
HazwoldV8
KIA IS NO LONGER A BULBOUS BUBBLE
Good to see that cars look far nicer when they're angular, great to see some muscular US design coming through.
Pity the interior is neither angular nor round (its still dingin nice)
