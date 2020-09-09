BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Redesigned Genesis G70 unveiled with new look and tech upgrade
UP NEXT
Land Rover Defender Hard Top commercial variant goes on sale

Redesigned Genesis G70 unveiled with new look and tech upgrade

Jaguar XE rival shown ahead of Korean sales starting next month; brand's European debut expected soon
News
2 mins read
9 September 2020

The Hyundai Group’s luxury brand, Genesis, has updated its smallest model, the G70 saloon, with an substantial visual redesign and technology enhancements. 

It comes as bosses prepare for an imminent (but still unconfirmed) introduction into select European markets, expected to include the UK. 

The G70, a direct competitor to the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series, made its debut in the US in 2017 and has now undergone a mid-life redesign. External tweaks are most significant at the front end, where a new hexagonal grille combines with slim LED quad-headlight strips, replacing more conventional clusters. 

Furthering the “athletic” visual overhaul is a new side profile in which the L-shaped chrome wing trim is replaced by a more purposeful air duct closer to the front wheel.

At the rear, the single-unit lights are replaced by two LED strips on either side, mirroring the front. A new combination mesh-and-body-colour diffuser-style rear bumper completes the overhaul, along with new wheel designs. 

Inside, Genesis says the updates “leverage a driver-centred architecture resembling a fighter jet cockpit” with enhanced technology. Chief among them is the introduction of a new 10.25in infotainment screen with a fresh user interface supporting wireless software updates, Google CarPay and a redesigned wireless smartphone charger. 

More detailed specifications, including any updates to the engine line-up, are promised next month. An estate version of the G70 was also spotted testing on European roads earlier this year. 

Genesis has long been considering an introduction to European markets. Former Hyundai UK boss Tony Whitehorn first detailed plans for the brand to enter the UK market with right-hand-drive cars (also shared with Australia) as early as 2018. 

Its arrival has been pushed back multiple times over the last few years, although momentum seems to have built in 2020 with the hiring of a European sales boss and a team established in anticipation of a market introduction. Still, Genesis refuses to officially confirm its planned introduction date. 

READ MORE:

2021 Genesis G80 arrives with 375bhp turbo V6 option

New Genesis G70 estate tests ahead of brand's Europe launch 

Hyundai luxury brand Genesis gears up for UK launch 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Audi E-tron Sportback 55 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi E-tron Sportback 55 quattro S Line 2020 UK review
Jeep Renegade 4xe front
Jeep Renegade 4xe 2020 review
Eagle Lightweight GT 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Eagle Lightweight GT 2020 UK review
Renault Megane Sport Tourer E-Tech PHEV 2020 first drive review - tracking front
Renault Megane Sport Tourer E-Tech 2020 review
Renault Captur E-Tech PHEV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Renault Captur E-Tech plug-in hybrid 2020 UK review
View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Ford Kuga 2020 road test review - hero front

Ford Kuga

SUV practicality, Focus underpinnings, plug-in hybrid tech: is this another Ford hit?

Read our review

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Audi E-tron Sportback 55 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi E-tron Sportback 55 quattro S Line 2020 UK review
Jeep Renegade 4xe front
Jeep Renegade 4xe 2020 review
Eagle Lightweight GT 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Eagle Lightweight GT 2020 UK review
Renault Megane Sport Tourer E-Tech PHEV 2020 first drive review - tracking front
Renault Megane Sport Tourer E-Tech 2020 review
Renault Captur E-Tech PHEV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Renault Captur E-Tech plug-in hybrid 2020 UK review
View all latest drives