Redesigned Genesis G70 unveiled with new look and tech upgrade

The Hyundai Group’s luxury brand, Genesis, has updated its smallest model, the G70 saloon, with an substantial visual redesign and technology enhancements.

It comes as bosses prepare for an imminent (but still unconfirmed) introduction into select European markets, expected to include the UK.

The G70, a direct competitor to the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series, made its debut in the US in 2017 and has now undergone a mid-life redesign. External tweaks are most significant at the front end, where a new hexagonal grille combines with slim LED quad-headlight strips, replacing more conventional clusters.

Furthering the “athletic” visual overhaul is a new side profile in which the L-shaped chrome wing trim is replaced by a more purposeful air duct closer to the front wheel.

At the rear, the single-unit lights are replaced by two LED strips on either side, mirroring the front. A new combination mesh-and-body-colour diffuser-style rear bumper completes the overhaul, along with new wheel designs.

Inside, Genesis says the updates “leverage a driver-centred architecture resembling a fighter jet cockpit” with enhanced technology. Chief among them is the introduction of a new 10.25in infotainment screen with a fresh user interface supporting wireless software updates, Google CarPay and a redesigned wireless smartphone charger.

More detailed specifications, including any updates to the engine line-up, are promised next month. An estate version of the G70 was also spotted testing on European roads earlier this year.

Genesis has long been considering an introduction to European markets. Former Hyundai UK boss Tony Whitehorn first detailed plans for the brand to enter the UK market with right-hand-drive cars (also shared with Australia) as early as 2018.

Its arrival has been pushed back multiple times over the last few years, although momentum seems to have built in 2020 with the hiring of a European sales boss and a team established in anticipation of a market introduction. Still, Genesis refuses to officially confirm its planned introduction date.