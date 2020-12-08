Genesis GV70 SUV receives UK debut at Goodwood

Hyundai's luxury brand Genesis has publically debuted its new GV70 SUV at Goodwood alongside the G70 Shooting Brake, which also made its first UK appearance. Both cars wills act as key models in the brand's imminent European launch.

The brand’s fifth model after the G70, G80 and G90 saloons, and the larger GV80 SUV, is intended to compete head on with the likes of the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC in the booming mid-size premium SUV segment.

Genesis will begin their European launch soon, having assembled a senior executive team headed by former Audi sales boss Dominique Boeschto. The premium arm of Hyundai, it launched as a standalone brand in 2015 in the likes of the US and its native Korea, basing all of its models on a rear-drive architecture with optional all-wheel drive, and the new GV70 is no exception.

Engine options mirror the recently-revised G70 and include a 300bhp 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol four-cylinder, a 375bhp 3.5-litre turbocharged V6 and a 199bhp, 2.2-litre diesel. The two lower-capacity units will be offered in rear- and four-wheel-drive formats, while the 3.5-litre range-topper will be four-wheel-drive only.

The GV70 also offers a launch control function, which sees the top-rung petrol car accelerate from 0-62mph in a claimed 5.1 seconds - matching the Porsche Macan S. Additionally, four-wheel-drive cars gain a "Multi Terrain Control' system, which brings bespoke driving modes for snowy, sandy and muddy conditions.

Each powertrain can be paired with a Sport Package upgrade, which brings an electronic limited-slip differential for improved handling, alongside exclusive sports wheel designs, larger exhaust outlet, colour-coded rear diffuser and carbonfibre-style interior trim elements.

The SUV's exterior design is familiar from that of the larger GV80, with a front end dominated by the brand's trademark 'Crest' grille, horizontal headlights and prominent winged emblem. Like its SUV sibling, the GV70 sports a coupé-style sloping roofline, horizontal brake light clusters and a sizeable rear spoiler.

The interior, meanwhile, borrows heavily from the G70 saloon. Said to be "driver-oriented" and inspired by Korean architecture, it is dominated by an ellipitical control panel that extends across the dashboard, and a large LCD infotainment touchscreen.

Europe is considered a crucial market in the automotive industry for giving a premium brand global credibility, although new entrants have typically found it a tough one to crack, most recently seen by the axing of Infiniti here.

However, Hyundai and its Kia sibling have been one of European industry’s biggest success stories of the past decade and Hyundai will be hoping to mirror that success with Genesis by giving it a competitive, European-friendly model range from launch.

As such, the launch of Genesis into Europe is also set to include an estate version of the G70, which has recently been spotted testing. Along with the GV70, the G70 estate will be a key model for European buyers.

The first all-electric Genesis is also planned next year, according to Hyundai’s Strategy 2025 roadmap, with more to follow from 2024.