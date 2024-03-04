BACK TO ALL NEWS
Range-topping Porsche Taycan due next week

More powerful Porsche Taycan will be the "most dynamic of all time"
Jack Warrick
News
2 mins read
4 March 2024

Porsche is primed to reveal the most powerful Taycan yet built next week, with modified exterior bodywork, ramped-up performance and upgraded aerodynamics. 

The new edition of the electric sports saloon, which will top the Porsche Taycan range as “the most dynamic Taycan of all time”, was previewed by the German brand with an image that revealed a bespoke rear spoiler.

We will find out more on 11 March, when the model will be unwrapped by Porsche’s product line vice-president Kevin Giek, former Le Mans racing driver Timo Bernhard and the brand’s development driver Lars Kern. 

The most powerful Taycan at present is the Turbo S Sport Turismo, which produces a staggering 938bhp and hits 62mph from rest in just 2.4sec.

Given Porsche has described this new version as the most powerful Taycan ever, it is likely to pack more than 1000bhp. That would put the electric saloon within touching distance of the 1005bhp Tesla Model S Plaid

The new Taycan will certainly benefit from boosted aerodynamics and downforce to handle its ramped-up performance. 

A high-performance Taycan was spotted testing on track in Germany in 2023. This Taycan prototype was seen with a significantly lower profile than any Taycan on sale today, with a large rear spoiler, a modified front bumper and slightly adjusted side sills. 

It was driven by Kern and fitted with a roll-cage and a racing seat, though the German firm hid other interior details. 

Similarly, Kern raced a pre-production Taycan around the Nürburgring Nordschleife at the start of 2024, setting a time of 7min 07.55sec - 26 seconds faster than his previous record, set in a Taycan Turbo S Sport equipped with the model’s optional performance package. 

That pack includes 21in performance wheels with RS Spyder-design wheels and Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres. It also adds a significant update to the Taycan’s chassis control system.

To this day, the Taycan Turbo S Sport is the fastest electric car to lap the German circuit. 

