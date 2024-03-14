Autocar magazine 13 March: on sale now

This week in Autocar, we reveal Porsche's most powerful car yet, give our verdict on Alfa Romeo's super saloon and say goodbye to the radical Renault Zoe.

News

Porsche has unleashed its new 1093bhp Taycan Turbo GT as its fastest, most powerful road-going car yet - and it has already set lap records at two of the world’s most prestigious race tracks.

We also tell all about the facelifted Porsche 911, set to join the line-up with a hybrid variant after a two-year development programme - we break down exactly what's changed.

The Mercedes-AMG E53 has been reinvented as a potent plug-in hybrid with an aggressive new look, a wide-reaching chassis makeover and as much power as the old V8-propelled E63 - we take a look at the new hyper-hybrid.

A shock new Range Rover has been spotted testing, and it's believed to be the radical electric successor for the Velar.

Reviews

Porsche has finally given us free rein of the new Panamera on some beautiful, winding Spanish roads. We get behind the wheel to find out what this next-gen four-door 911 is like.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has just received a range of updates in line with the regular Giulia's facelift. Has this stirring rear-driven, V6-engined performance saloon taken a turn for the better?

KGM, formerly Ssangyong, has unveiled its first new model in the shape of the Torres. Does it have what it takes to beat established rivals at their own game?

BMW's junior EV, the iX1, has just gained a new entry-level model - the eDrive20. It may cost less and go farther, but can it justify a £51k price tag?

We're also testing the Mini Countryman C, the facelifted Toyota Yaris, the similarly facelifted Mercedes EQA, BMW's 530e, and, for road test 5665, we've got the Volkswagen ID 7.

Features

If you think finding a charger outside the M25 is tough, try driving an electric car in the Sahara. Autocar's James Attwood did just that, thanks to a 4x4 Skoda Enyaq and a glovebox full of range anxiety pills.

Louise Barrett not only collects microcars but also plans to drive one around the UK. John Evans meets her and goes for a spin.

As Renault stops production of the Zoe for good, Steve Cropley – a fan of the car since the concept’s debut in 2009 – gives this long-lived electric pioneer a fitting send-off.

Opinion

Matt Prior explains why it's high time we admitted cars are better with buttons and stalks, why he wanted to burn the Volvo EX30, and clears up a misconception about petrol and diesel use being subsidised.