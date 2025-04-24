BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Radical new BMW 1 Series due with EV power in 2028
UP NEXT
BMW i3 name and Touring model primed for electric 3 Series

Radical new BMW 1 Series due with EV power in 2028

BMW says its smallest car has a “very important role to play” as it moves into the Neue Klasse era

Felix Page
News
3 mins read
24 April 2025

The BMW 1 Series will return for a radically reinvented fourth generation within the next three years, as the German brand goes against its rivals in committing to its entry-level model. 

As Mercedes-Benz prepares to retire the A-Class for good at the end of its current generation and Audi winds down production of the A1 and Q2, BMW says its smallest car remains an important part of its model range and a next-generation model will be the entry point into the new-gen Neue Klasse family.

BMW will launch this new EV line-up in September with the unveiling of the second-generation iX3 at the Munich motor show, before following that up soon after with the closely related next-generation 3 Series.

Related articles

Prototypes for the Neue Klasse X5 have been spotted recently too, and the current 5 Series will receive a substantial design overhaul to bring it into line with its new siblings.

BMW hasn't officially confirmed plans for a new 1 Series, but Autocar previously reported it had been green-lit internally and now BMW product boss Bernd Körber has said the hatchback still has a crucial role to play in Munich.

"We are a global player and we cover the full portfolio; the entry models have a very important role to play for various reasons,” he told Autocar at the Shanghai motor show.

"First of all, take markets like Italy and France, where the 1 Series has shares of 20, 30, 40% in some regions: if you want to be a global player, you have to also take care of markets where the share of 1 Series is extremely high, otherwise you run the danger of losing them.”

Körber also said that offering a BMW model at a lower price point than the big-selling saloon and SUV models is important in the context of broadening the brand’s reach and diversifying its target market.

"The 1 Series is especially important for younger customers. If you want to keep the brand young, if you want to develop customers within your portfolio, the 1 Series is very important."

Finally, he said, remaining in the notoriously challenging and low-margin small car market will help BMW to be as competitive and efficient as possible across all its segments.

"You have to stay in the challenge, and it's a similar story with Mini. A lot of the capabilities in terms of 'how flexible are you?' and 'how cost-efficient are you?' you gain in competing in the small car segment. To retreat out of the small car segment means you get out of the challenge of being the most cost-efficient player. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Tesla Model Y 2025 Review front action blur 9295
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Model Y
panda 4x4 2013 7087
Used Fiat Panda 2012-2024 review
8
Used Fiat Panda 2012-2024 review
01 Renault 5 2025 road test review front driving lead
Renault 5
9
Renault 5
bmw xm 2023 001 tracking front
BMW XM
6
BMW XM
bentley continental gt speed 2025 Review front corner blur 36
Bentley Continental GT Speed
8
Bentley Continental GT Speed

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
BMW 1 Series review 2025 01 front cornering

BMW 1 Series

Munich's fourth-generation 'compact premium' hatchback switches to mild-hybrid petrol power

Read our review
Back to top

"So for us it has the role of gross volume being relevant in all markets. But it also has a relevance for the brand in terms of younger customers and for the pressure we put on ourselves to find solutions that work in lower-cost segments."

Körber didn't give any details of the next 1 Series, but it’s expected to arrive in around 2028, with the current car having recently been updated and BMW planning to complete its Neue Klasse roll-out within the next three and a half years.

Like its rangemates, the next 1 Series is expected to be offered with a choice of petrol and electric powertrains - meaning it will continue to serve as a rival to traditional ICE competitors like the Volkswagen Golf and Audi A3 while also being put up against new contenders like the Cupra Born and Renault Megane E-Tech.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used BMW 1 Series cars for sale

 BMW 1 Series 2.0 M135i Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£24,439
34,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 1 Series 3.0 M140i Shadow Edition Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£17,990
73,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 1 Series 1.5 118i M Sport (LCP) Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£20,549
27,478miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 1 Series 2.0 M135i Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£28,599
5,419miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 1 Series 1.5 118i GPF M Sport Shadow Edition Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£14,890
43,138miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 1 Series 1.5 116d M Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2018
£9,500
89,951miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 1 SERIES 1.5 118i Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£12,795
39,773miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 1 Series 1.5 118i M Sport (LCP) Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£18,950
29,422miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 1 Series 1.5 118i GPF Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£11,295
76,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 4768 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Arthur Sleep 24 April 2025

So, this is the replacement for the i3, then, really...six years later.  Excellent brand management which is not at all inane.

Peter Cavellini 24 April 2025

I do hope it on the road as is, it looks quite good,mind you, the big wheels might not.

Latest Reviews

Tesla Model Y 2025 Review front action blur 9295
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Model Y
panda 4x4 2013 7087
Used Fiat Panda 2012-2024 review
8
Used Fiat Panda 2012-2024 review
01 Renault 5 2025 road test review front driving lead
Renault 5
9
Renault 5
bmw xm 2023 001 tracking front
BMW XM
6
BMW XM
bentley continental gt speed 2025 Review front corner blur 36
Bentley Continental GT Speed
8
Bentley Continental GT Speed

View all car reviews