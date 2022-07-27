Q&A: TVR bosses on brand's future and plans for sustainable business

With the news that legendary British car maker TVR is set for a revival in 2024, we sit down with its chairman, and new investor, to get all the details on plans to evolve the brand.

Les Edgar, Chairman, TVR

Why the delay?

“Principally, the approvals needed by the Welsh government to start the factory renovation followed by the pandemic. But the former is necessarily thorough and – in truth – it saved us. If it had gone through quickly and we’d launched prior to the pandemic, then we’d likely be dead now.”

Do you have the money to launch now?

“We wouldn’t have repaid the government loan with substantial interest this year if we didn’t. This isn’t a hobby; we have the funding and we have a long-term plan to build a sustainable business.”

Isn’t the Griffith V8 a bit old now?

“What would we have done to it today if it had launched three years ago? Changed the bumper and added some chrome? It was designed right and, with an old-school charm, originally. It’s as gorgeous today as it was then, it’s brilliantly engineered and meets every regulation it needs to.”