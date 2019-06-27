Vauxhall set to build next-generation Astra at Ellesmere Port

The next generation of Vauxhall Astra is set to be built at the firm's Ellesmere Port plant – depending on the final terms of Britain’s exit from the European Union.

The long-term future of the Ellesmere Port plant has been in doubt for some time, with Carlos Tavares, the boss of Vauxhall’s parent company PSA, saying that it needed to close the cost and quality gap to the group’s other European plants in order to survive.

But the PSA Group, which also owns Citroën, DS and Peugeot, has now confirmed that it is planning for facility near Liverpool to be one of two European manufacturing locations for the next-generation Astra, alongside Opel’s Russelheim plant in Germany. The current model is built at Ellesmere Port and Opel’s Gliwice facility in Poland.

In a statement, the PSA Group said that it had been “working hard” to turn around Vauxhall’s fortunes, and said the decision “demonstrates the continuous effort and commitment of Groupe PSA to Vauxhall Motors.”

However, PSA said the plan to build the Astra at its UK facility was not set in stone, saying that: “The decision on the allocation to the Ellesmere Port plant will be conditional on the final terms of the UK’s exit from the European Union and the acceptance of the New Vehicle Agreement, which has been negotiated with the Unite Trade Union.”

Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port plant opened in 1962 on the site of RAF Hooton Park, initially producing the Viva. It later produced the Chevette, and in 1980 became the first Vauxhall plant to produce and export Opel-branded machines to Europe. The Astra has been produced there since 1981, and the plant was also the production base for the larger Vectra.

