BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Prodrive to make road-legal version of its Dakar racer
UP NEXT
Mercedes-AMG reveals new PHEV tech, promising 800bhp-plus

Prodrive to make road-legal version of its Dakar racer

Production version of UK firm's desert hypercar, likely badged as 'Hunter', will cost £1 million
Steve Cropley Autocar
News
3 mins read
31 March 2021

Prodrive, the Banbury-based race car builder and technology company, has confirmed that it has begun developing what it believes will be the world’s first ‘desert hypercar’ for private sale and aims to have a prototype running by the end of this year.

When complete, the super-exclusive machine is expected to find buyers at more than £1 million apiece.

David Richards, Prodrive’s founder and CEO, has confirmed exclusively to Autocar that the new car will be built at its HQ in Banbury by Prodrive’s own team of engineers and technicians, who have built many specialist and competition cars over the years and who are currently responsible for the Le Mans class-winning Aston Martin GT cars that race around the world.

The new Dakar-derived hypercar project (likely to be sold as the ‘Hunter’) is a direct result of the company’s debut success in January’s Dakar Rally, held in Saudi Arabia. The best-placed of its two Bahraini-backed BRX racers, driven by Spanish desert race specialist Nani Roma, finished fifth outright.

The Hunter, which Richards referred to as “the Ferrari of the desert” when he first mentioned the idea last year, has a body designed by distinguished ex-Jaguar chief Ian Callum. Richards said the road car’s appearance will be clearly related to the Dakar car (also a Callum design) but its body will be widened to take larger wheels and tyres.

The car will have broadly the same dimensions, suspension and structure as the competition car and will be powered by the same Ford-derived 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, which has undergone extensive development in Prodrive’s workshops. Its extra power results from early work on the Dakar cars, when technicians discovered that the power limit allowed for the competition, around 400bhp, was fairly easy to exceed.

Richards explained: “When we first had the road car idea, we were thinking of building a detuned version, but since January we’ve decided to go the other way, giving it around 500bhp – even more power than the race cars – plus a sophisticated transmission and a fully designed interior.

Clearly, it has to be more comfortable than the Dakar cars. We’re working on the exact spec. Ian Callum and his team are working on these things right now.

“Nobody’s ever done a car like it before. Imagine a road car capable of going across the sand dunes at 100mph – and keep doing it for 300 miles because the fuel tank is so big. It’s going to be quite exciting.”

Richards believes the Dakar performance of his BRX racers in January provided a look towards proving a planned new strand of high-tech competition-based business he spoke of when the initial three-year Bahraini-backed project was launched early last year.

“We did better than we could have expected,” he said. “The main elements of the car’s design performed very well, though there are plenty of things we can do to improve it given this year’s experience.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Toyota Highlander 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Toyota Highlander 2021 UK review

1 Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge 2021 UK review

1 Volvo S90 T8 fronttracking

Volvo S90 Recharge T8 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK review

1 Kia Sorento PHEV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia Sorento PHEV 1.6 T-GDi 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

The team had two dominant problems, Richards said. One was unsuitable tyres: the size and type nominated for the BRX’s class were too small and vulnerable. The teams had to cope with more than two dozen punctures and Sébastien Loeb’s car actually failed to finish because it ran out of tyres. But the organisers are aware of the problem and the tyre regulations will change to a better-proven spec for 2022.

The other problem was navigation: the team’s WRC-trained European co-drivers weren’t used to the arduous conditions and lost large amounts of time finding their way through the course. That will need to improve, Richards acknowledged. But overall, the outcome was very positive for a new team and Prodrive is already optimistic about prospects for 2022.

READ MORE

Sand of opportunity: Prodrive on its Dakar rally racer

Prodrive partners with Bahrain for Dakar attempt

Prodrive: how it went from building rally cars to hybrid transit vans

Used cars for sale

 Splash 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2014
£3,300
72,869miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Punto 1.2 Pop+ 3dr
2015
£3,366
74,554miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Corsa 1.2 Design 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,500
79,679miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Sandero 0.9 Tce Laureate 5dr
2014
£3,500
89,177miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2014
£3,545
37,278miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Move 5dr
2014
£3,695
61,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Picanto 1.0 2 5dr
2014
£3,700
67,272miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,700
60,075miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Punto 1.2 Easy 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,799
36,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Toyota Highlander 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Toyota Highlander 2021 UK review

1 Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge 2021 UK review

1 Volvo S90 T8 fronttracking

Volvo S90 Recharge T8 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK review

1 Kia Sorento PHEV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia Sorento PHEV 1.6 T-GDi 2021 UK review

View all latest drives