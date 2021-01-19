BACK TO ALL NEWS
Porsche Taycan: new rear-driven base model takes price to £70k

Base Taycan comes to European markets with up to 469bhp, reducing entry price to EV by £13,000
News
2 mins read
19 January 2021

Porsche has expanded its Taycan electric sports saloon line-up in Europe with a new entry-level, rear-wheel-drive model.

The entry-level model, first made available in China last summer, is simply badged Taycan. It brings the starting price of the EV down by around £13,000 to £70,690 - very similar to the entry price for the Panamera range. Deliveries commence in March. 

The Taycan is available with two battery capacities; the standard 79kWh version puts out 402bhp in overboost mode and has a claimed range of 268 miles, while the 93kWh Performance Battery Plus variant has 469bhp and a claimed 301-mile range. Both models cover 0-62mph in 5.4sec, however. 

Top speed is pegged at 143mph, which compares with the 155mph of the Taycan 4S, which was previously the cheapest Taycan variant available in Europe.

The standard battery is capable of being charged at a rate of up to 225kW, with the Plus battery taking that figure to 270kW. That means both can be charged from 5% to 80% charge in 22.5 minutes. 

The base Taycan's electric motor is the same size as that of the 4S, with the two-speed transmission also retained. It also keeps the same high-performance brakes with six-piston callipers at the front and four pistons at the rear. 

As standard, the Taycan is fitted with LED headlights, a partial leather interior with eight-way electrically adjustable front seats and 19in Aero wheels.

Adaptive air suspension is optional, while technology features such as lane-keeping assistance can be added for a monthly fee.

The Taycan has proved to be a real success story for Porsche so far, becoming the company's second-best-selling model in the UK after the Macan SUV. For the first nine months of last year, Porsche registered more than three times as many Taycans as it did Panameras.

