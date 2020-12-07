Porsche Taycan 4S 2020 UK review

Of course, that’s not to say this electric Porsche is a tricky car to drive smoothly, or in a fashion that won’t see you lose your licence before you can say “270kW rapid-charging capability”. Gentle, considered inputs will allow it to step off and then accelerate very smoothly indeed, and the exceptionally linear power delivery of its twin electric motors instils an immensely satisfying sense of control over the car’s forward movements. And unless you turn its steering-wheel-mounted drive mode selector to Sport Plus to amplify the synthetic, starship-like whirring it generates under throttle, acceleration is almost silent.

The same three-chamber air suspension that appears on the mad-dog Turbo and Turbo S models is also fitted here, so the 4S remains exceptionally controlled in its body movements and impressively comfortable in its rolling refinement, too. Even on our often poorly maintained roads, and even with its suspension dialled up into its firmest setting, the Taycan rides with impressive civility. Bumps are filtered out smartly, and there’s very little suspension noise to be heard, either. With the right attitude and reliable access to rapid charging, you could very easily drive a long way in the Taycan and not find it that tiring at all.

That’s all well and good, but the Taycan’s most impressive party trick is the way it conducts itself when you show it a few corners. Its steering responses are lightning quick, and the manner in which it disguises its mass and changes direction so effortlessly and immediately leaves you marvelling at the near-physics-deying engineering know-how that has enabled it. That this agility is complemented by huge grip levels, a steering rack that’s both accurate and really nicely weighted, and stout lateral body control only impresses further. You’ll be wearing a rather stunned look on your face following your first good drive in a Taycan, that’s for sure.

But once you get acclimated to what the car can do, and the novelty of its ridiculous straight-line punch wears off, I’m not sure you’d look back as fondly on a good drive in the Taycan as you might on one in, say, a Mazda MX-5. Or a 718 Boxster GTS, for that matter.

The 4S would undoubtedly be quicker across country than either of those cars, but it’d probably be the least immersive. After all, you’re only ever required to make a maximum of three inputs: accelerating, braking, and changing direction. And while that’s really only two fewer than those you’d make in those manual-transmission convertibles, you do notice just how much less you have to do behind the wheel. Surely, that’s got to count for something in what is still, after all, supposed to be a driver-focused sports car.