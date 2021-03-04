Porsche considering two-door and convertible Taycan variants

Porsche could follow up the new Taycan Cross Turismo with two-door, convertible and low-slung estate versions of its flagship performance EV, according to product boss Stefan Weckbach.

Weckbach revealed that Porsche is discussing additional bodystyles of the Taycan to follow the original sports saloon and new rugged estate version. The new variants being considered include a less off-road-oriented estate based on the Cross Turismo but without the 20mm suspension lift, protective bodykit and Gravel Mode.

Such a model would be conceived as an electric alternative to the Panamera Sport Turismo, an estate version of Porsche’s ICE sports saloon, and would likely share that model’s moniker.

“I can't tell you today if we are really going for something like that,” Weckbach said, but he added that “the platform is perfect for future additional product ideas, and we are thinking in different directions”.

A convertible version of the Taycan, Weckbach acknowledged, is also technically possible, but Porsche must first establish the extent of market demand before designing a concept.

Porsche is also aware of demand for an entry-level 4 version of the standard Taycan saloon, matching the most affordable variant of the new Cross Turismo. Weckbach said that there has been no decision on this yet but that the firm is aware of demand for an entry-level Taycan with two driven axles.

Also possible, although less likely, is a two-door version of the Taycan, which would revive a formula first hinted at in 2019 when design boss Michael Mauer suggested that a two-door coupé version of the same-sized Panamera was possible.

The Taycan’s bespoke J1 EV architecture can accommodate various bodystyles, although full-sized SUVs will use the PPE platform that will underpin the next-generation electric Macan SUV.

Weckbach declined to give any details of the electric successor to Porsche's Cayenne flagship SUV but noted that the brand plans to have an 80% electric line-up by 2030, so “there will be a day when we talk about an electric Cayenne”.

