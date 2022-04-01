New Porsche Panamera confirmed for late-2023 launch

The new Porsche Panamera will launch by the end of this year, Porsche has confirmed.

The announcement comes shortly after a prototype was spotted testing in winter conditions as the German firm prepares to launch the third-generation model.

The car, which will be the first Porsche to wear its new badge, was pictured with a solid black exterior paint. Its front-end design is similar to the current Panamera, while the rear features new lights and an updated spoiler.

The new Mk3 model, which goes by the internal working name 972, is set to continue the German company’s long tradition for small, evolutionary changes between generations, with an exterior design that subtly progresses the look of the six-year-old second-generation Porsche Panamera.

Underneath its steel and aluminium bodywork, Porsche is lining up more significant modifications to the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé and Mercedes-Benz CLS competitor.

New Panamera and Taycan to lead Porsche's EV future

With the two-year-old Porsche Taycan saloon leading the firm's electric vehicle push, the Panamera is due to receive a revised range of petrol powertrains, all with heavily reworked exhaust systems and tweaked software aimed at meeting the upcoming Euro 7 emission regulations.

Along with updated versions of today’s twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 and 4.0-litre V8 engines, featuring 48V mild-hybrid properties, the new Panamera looks set to adopt a heavily revised plug-in hybrid powertrain that is also planned for the upcoming Mk4 Cayenne SUV.