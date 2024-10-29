BACK TO ALL NEWS
Porsche 911 GT3 has two years left without hybrid or turbo

The 4.0-litre engine is one of just two from the German car maker not to feature forced induction or a hybrid element

Will RimellRichard Lane, Autocar
29 October 2024

The Porsche 911 GT3’s 503bhp naturally aspirated flat six has only around two years left on sale without being turbocharged or electrified, according to Porsche GT boss Andreas Preuninger. 

The 4.0-litre engine has powered the GT3 since the ‘991.2’ generation of 2018 and is also fitted in the 911 S/T, 911 GT3 RS, 718 Cayman GT4 RS and 718 Spyder RS, in different tunes. 

It is one of just two Porsche engines not to feature forced induction or a hybrid element. The other is the closely related 4.0-litre flat six in the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0. 

Related articles

But Preuninger suggests the updated 911 GT3 could be the free-breathing flat six final outing, because it can’t be made compliant with increasingly stringent emissions regulations in its current form. 

“It could live forever without the laws coming,” he told Autocar, referring to new Euro 7 standards, effective from 2026. “I don’t think we can handle Euro 7 without electrification or without turbos. [As it stands] we can sell this car for another two years, but it depends on the markets.” 

One solution would be to switch the GT3 to a variation of the new hybrid system used by the 911 GTS. This draws power from a 3.6-litre turbocharged engine paired with a gearbox-mounted electric motor to make 473bhp. Rivals from Lamborghini and Ferrari all now use turbocharged engines or hybrid set-ups. 

However, Preuninger suggested the two cars have different use cases that require different powertrains. He said: “For the GTS, this is a great [set-up]. In straight-line performance, it’s as fast as a GT3 and maybe even quicker off the line. 

“But I couldn’t care less: for a GT3, a straight is the connection between two curves. “The system itself is the right approach to put electrification in a sports car, but there’s a reason we don’t use that on a GT3. We would have had to use the PDK II – the gearbox we have in the standard Carrera, which is more than 20kg heavier than our ‘Sport’ PDK.” 

Q&A - Porsche GT boss Andreas Preuninger

Porsche GT boss Andreas Preuninger

The car is no more powerful than before – was it difficult even to maintain 503bhp?

“The new car is Euro 6 ‘AP’ [compliant, so with] a third less nitrous oxides, 40% less particulate emissions – this was the biggest challenge, to keep 9000rpm and the [same] power, and to stay away from turbocharging and electrification, because we know that’s not what the customer wants – and it adds weight to the car at the wrong end of the car, at the back. 

“So we’d rather cut the final drive ratio to make the car a little more lively, instead of making the car heavier and not puristic.”

Will you be reprising the GT2 badge? We’ve seen what might be a prototype on the Nordschleife.

“That’s just a concept car, not a new model about to be released. My absolute inner wish is to make a GT2 RS, yes, but it’s not going to be there in the next couple of months.”

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is a Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Richard Lane

Richard Lane, Autocar
Title: Deputy road test editor

Richard joined Autocar in 2017 and like all road testers is typically found either behind a keyboard or steering wheel (or, these days, a yoke).

As deputy road test editor he delivers in-depth road tests and performance benchmarking, plus feature-length comparison stories between rival cars. He can also be found presenting on Autocar's YouTube channel.

Mostly interested in how cars feel on the road – the sensations and emotions they can evoke – Richard drives around 150 newly launched makes and models every year. His job is then to put the reader firmly in the driver's seat. 

