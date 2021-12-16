Porsche 911 GT3 gets track-focused Manthey upgrades

Porsche motorsport partner Manthey Racing has revealed an extensive upgrade package for the new 911 GT3, which promises to significantly boost its track performance credentials.

Following in the footsteps of similarly upgraded Manthey versions of the 991-generation GT2 RS and GT3 RS, this latest kit will go on sale in spring next year and is expected to carry a similar price of around £70,000 on top of the cost of a standard GT3.

As is traditional for Manthey cars, its latest creation has been developed extensively at its home circuit, the Nürburgring, but the outfit maintains that its cars "remain suitable for everyday use, enabling customers to make relaxed trips to track days in their GT3s".

The package centres on enhancing the GT3's chassis and aerodynamic qualities to optimise the handling, leaving the 503bhp turbocharged flat-six motor untouched.

It includes a four-way adjustable suspension kit, bespoke Manthey lightweight wheels and an upgraded braking system with braided lines and pads.

The Manthey-designed aero package brings a bespoke front splitter and air-channelling winglets, a substantial rear diffuser, a new carbonfibre rear spoiler and distinctive 'aero discs' for the rear wheels.

The standard 911 GT3 has been substantially enhanced over its predecessor – and it is a full 17sec quicker around the Nürburgring Nordschleife, which, Manthey development boss Stefan Mages said, meant upgrading it further was "a big challenge".

"Our goal of improving the performance of the Porsche GT models even further for track use, without making too many changes to the car’s essential DNA, and at the same time coming up with an attractive package for customers who love to drive on the track has meant a lot of work for us with the new model," he said. "Alongside the performance, I’m also really pleased with the car’s appearance."

Manthey has not publicly set a benchmark lap time at the Nordschleife, but managing director Nicolas Raeder said he "can't wait to see how fast the car will be" with its kit installed, suggesting a record-attempting run is imminent.

Manthey currently holds the road-legal car lap record at the Nürburgring, having set a 6min 43.3sec lap time earlier this year with Porsche works driver Lars Kern at the wheel.