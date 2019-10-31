Porsche 911 to gain manual gearbox option

Porsche has released a new seven-speed manual gearbox option for the 911, which, since launch, has been offered exclusively with an eight-speed PDK automatic.
The new option has so far only been released to the US market, where a Porsche spokesman said there is increased demand for manual models, as demonstrated by the success of the six-speed 991-gen GT3 range-topper.
Porsche's representative also said that the 992-generation 911 became available much later in the US than it did here, hence the staggered global roll-out of different drivetrain options, and that we can expect the manual option to arrive in the UK in the first half of 2020.
Both the mid-range Carrera S and top-spec 4S, in Coupé and Cabriolet guises, can be equipped with the manual gearbox, with no word on whether it will be soon made available on the entry-level Carrera variant.
There’s no word on UK pricing yet, but the manual gearbox is being offered to American 911 buyers as a no-cost option. Choosing it also brings the firm’s Sport Chrono timing package, which includes uprated engine mounts, a sport suspension setting, rev-match function and steering wheel-mounted drive mode selector.
405line
Great...
...if you can heel and toe like a pro...crap if you can't..rev matching if you want to fake it.
artill
I hope this spurs Chevy to
I hope this spurs Chevy to engineer one for the C8 Corvette. It seems cruel we have to wait all these years for RHD, and as the give with one hand they take away the delight of a manual box.
