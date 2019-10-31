Porsche 911 to gain manual gearbox option

Long-awaited seven-speed unit arrives stateside first, with a UK launch expected in 2020
Felix Page Autocar writer
31 October 2019

Porsche has released a new seven-speed manual gearbox option for the 911, which, since launch, has been offered exclusively with an eight-speed PDK automatic.

The new option has so far only been released to the US market, where a Porsche spokesman said there is increased demand for manual models, as demonstrated by the success of the six-speed 991-gen GT3 range-topper 

Porsche's representative also said that the 992-generation 911 became available much later in the US than it did here, hence the staggered global roll-out of different drivetrain options, and that we can expect the manual option to arrive in the UK in the first half of 2020. 

Both the mid-range Carrera S and top-spec 4S, in Coupé and Cabriolet guises, can be equipped with the manual gearbox, with no word on whether it will be soon made available on the entry-level Carrera variant

There’s no word on UK pricing yet, but the manual gearbox is being offered to American 911 buyers as a no-cost option. Choosing it also brings the firm’s Sport Chrono timing package, which includes uprated engine mounts, a sport suspension setting, rev-match function and steering wheel-mounted drive mode selector. 

Our Verdict

Porsche 911

Porsche 911 Carrera S 2019 road test review - hero front

Wider, more powerful eighth-generation 911 is still eminently fast, and capable at all speeds

As with the old 991-generation 911, the manual-equipped 992 receives a mechanical limited-slip differential with torque vectoring functionality as standard. This replaces the electronically adjustable unit fitted to PDK-equipped models. 

Porsche claims a 0-60mph time of approximately four seconds and a top speed of 190mph, with the manual version tipping the scales at 1496kg, at least 9kg less than the automatic model. 

While Porsche only offers 992-generation 911 with a PDK gearbox in the UK, the limited-run Speedster, a retro-styled performance variant of its predecessor, is offered exclusively with a manual ’box. 

Comments
2

405line

31 October 2019

...if you can heel and toe like a pro...crap if you can't..rev matching if you want to fake it.

artill

31 October 2019

I hope this spurs Chevy to engineer one for the C8 Corvette. It seems cruel we have to wait all these years for RHD, and as the give with one hand they take away the delight of a manual box.

