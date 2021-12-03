BACK TO ALL NEWS
Polestar 3 to be shown in October before 2023 deliveries

EV maker will premiere its first SUV in October before deliveries begin in first quarter of 2023
23 May 2022

The new Polestar 3 SUV will be unveiled in October this year, before deliveries start in the first quarter of 2023. 

Polestar mentioned the reveal date as part of its Q1 2022 earnings report, in which it also announced that it had achieved record sales in the first four months of the year, despite ongoing supply-chain issues. 

The Chinese-Swedish EV maker sold 13,600 cars from January to April 2022, almost double its quarter one sales from 2021. Meanwhile, its order take reached 23,000, more than triple its figure from Q1 2021. 

Polestar revealed an official image of the 3 in December last year, showing more details of its third model and giving a much clearer indication of its overall size.

It was the second official teaser shot that the firm had released of the premium 3, following a cloth-over-car picture released earlier this year.

The 3 has now been presented with a pixelated camouflage livery.

Elements of ‘Thor’s hammer’ headlights are on display, as are a large set of wheels and a black glass roof.

The 3 will be Polestar's first foray into the SUV segment and will be produced at parent company Volvo's Charleston plant in South Carolina, US, alongside the replacement for the Volvo XC90. 

“We will build in America for Americans,” said Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath. “The Polestar 3 is planned to be launched in 2022 as a premium electric performance SUV that will define the look of SUVs in the electric age. It will also be the first Polestar vehicle to be built in America.”

Earlier this year, Ingenlath told Autocar that the 3 would have two rows of seats, not three, and that both single and dual-motor versions would go on sale. 

In-depth technical specifications haven't yet been revealed, but Polestar has said the 3 will be more potent than the closely related XC90 successor. 

The publication of the new 3 preview image follows news that Polestar would launch on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

The company will launch a new model every year for the next three years and hopes to expand into 30 global markets by 2023. It also expects to grow “tenfold” from global sales of around 29,000 in 2021 to 290,000 by 2025.

“We aren't a virtual company waiting to build factories and sell cars; we're an actual company already building and selling cars around the world," said Ingenlath. "Our two award-winning cars are on the road in 14 markets globally, and we expect our global sales volume to reach around 29,000 vehicles this year.”

Join the debate

Comments
11
Add a comment…
xxxx 3 December 2021

Swedish only mentioned twice, I thought polestar insisted on 3 mentions per article. Chinese owned company that have never and never intend to build in sweden

Andrew1 3 December 2021
So what? Apple never and never intended to build in the US, yet nobody thinks of it as Chinese.
The correct term is assemble, not build. Even if a car is assembled somewhere, most components are built somewhere else. It's called globalisation.
You also think of certain cars as British even though an Indian company assembles them in Slovakia using Chinese, Romanian and Hungarian-built components.
xxxx 4 December 2021

So what, if Polestar point it out it's obviously an important factor in the marketing process. 

xxxx 4 December 2021

You are aware that both jaguar and land rover build cars in the UK, unlike polestar which do not and never have built cars in sweden despite their marketing department best effort to mislead us, seem to have succeeded with you.

Andrew1 4 December 2021
It doesn't matter where they build. A company can manufacture anywhere in the world.

Polestar is partially owed by Volvo, meaning it's partially Swedish. And partially Chinese. They will now build in the US, but they will still be Swedish-Chinese unless the ownership changes.

JLR is 100% owed by an Indian company, making it 100% Indian, regardless where they manufacture.

If my company manufactures in Poland is my company Polish? I am the sole owner, I am British I pay corporation tax in the UK.

This is how capitalism works. But then again, most brexiteers are economically illiterate.

xxxx 5 December 2021

'it does not matter where they are built' try telling that to the workers. Only you could come out with a comment like that, someone living in a remoaner world who cannot tell the difference between a defender and disco.

Andrew1 5 December 2021
So, basically, Apple is Chinese because the workers are Chinese?
Also, if JLR keeps moving production in Slovakia it will become Slovakian?
OK...
And yes, the Defender is nothing but a lousy Disco with different clothes. Which is why it is built on the same assembly line, in Slovakia.
Andrew1 5 December 2021
But feel free to disagree and buy one or two. The Slovakian people will be thankful for your contribution to their GDP.
xxxx 23 May 2022
Andrew1 wrote:

So, basically, Apple is Chinese because the workers are Chinese? A...

What rubbish you type.

wmb 3 December 2021

The 3 is going to be built from the BEV platform form of the XC90, as a "premium electric performance SUV. The Lotus BEV SUV is going to be built from the same XC90 architecture and is suppose to cover the same space?! Which would someone looking for a high power, sporty, midsize SUV BEV and had to choose between these two vehicles, rather have? The Lotus or the Polstar 3? I would think with the 3 being on sale first, there is a least that little bit of separation between the two vehicles. Add to that, I'm sure the styling will no doubt be different, but how much so with the 2 box brief and the need to keep aerodynamics in check, especially when their working on a shared platform! I guess we'll just have to wait and see.

Citytiger 4 December 2021
wmb wrote:

The 3 is going to be built from the BEV platform form of the XC90, as a "premium electric performance SUV. The Lotus BEV SUV is going to be built from the same XC90 architecture and is suppose to cover the same space?! Which would someone looking for a high power, sporty, midsize SUV BEV and had to choose between these two vehicles, rather have? The Lotus or the Polstar 3? I would think with the 3 being on sale first, there is a least that little bit of separation between the two vehicles. Add to that, I'm sure the styling will no doubt be different, but how much so with the 2 box brief and the need to keep aerodynamics in check, especially when their working on a shared platform! I guess we'll just have to wait and see.

 

Finding different customers for vehicles sharing the same platforms doesnt seem to be a problem for the VW Group. 

