Polestar 3 to be shown in October before 2023 deliveries

The new Polestar 3 SUV will be unveiled in October this year, before deliveries start in the first quarter of 2023.

Polestar mentioned the reveal date as part of its Q1 2022 earnings report, in which it also announced that it had achieved record sales in the first four months of the year, despite ongoing supply-chain issues.

The Chinese-Swedish EV maker sold 13,600 cars from January to April 2022, almost double its quarter one sales from 2021. Meanwhile, its order take reached 23,000, more than triple its figure from Q1 2021.

Polestar revealed an official image of the 3 in December last year, showing more details of its third model and giving a much clearer indication of its overall size.

It was the second official teaser shot that the firm had released of the premium 3, following a cloth-over-car picture released earlier this year.

The 3 has now been presented with a pixelated camouflage livery.

Elements of ‘Thor’s hammer’ headlights are on display, as are a large set of wheels and a black glass roof.

The 3 will be Polestar's first foray into the SUV segment and will be produced at parent company Volvo's Charleston plant in South Carolina, US, alongside the replacement for the Volvo XC90.

“We will build in America for Americans,” said Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath. “The Polestar 3 is planned to be launched in 2022 as a premium electric performance SUV that will define the look of SUVs in the electric age. It will also be the first Polestar vehicle to be built in America.”

Earlier this year, Ingenlath told Autocar that the 3 would have two rows of seats, not three, and that both single and dual-motor versions would go on sale.

In-depth technical specifications haven't yet been revealed, but Polestar has said the 3 will be more potent than the closely related XC90 successor.

The publication of the new 3 preview image follows news that Polestar would launch on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

The company will launch a new model every year for the next three years and hopes to expand into 30 global markets by 2023. It also expects to grow “tenfold” from global sales of around 29,000 in 2021 to 290,000 by 2025.

“We aren't a virtual company waiting to build factories and sell cars; we're an actual company already building and selling cars around the world," said Ingenlath. "Our two award-winning cars are on the road in 14 markets globally, and we expect our global sales volume to reach around 29,000 vehicles this year.”