BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Polestar CEO Ingenlath replaced by ex-Opel/Vauxhall boss
UP NEXT
New Vauxhall Frontera is sub-£24k with electric or petrol power

Polestar CEO Ingenlath replaced by ex-Opel/Vauxhall boss

Michael Lohscheller to lead Polestar as Thomas Ingenlath resigns after seven years
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
28 August 2024

The CEO of Polestar, Thomas Ingenlath, has resigned after seven years and will be replaced by former Opel-Vauxhall boss Michael Lohscheller.

Ex-designer Ingenlath was appointed to lead Polestar when it was hived off from Swedish parent Volvo as a stand-alone EV brand in mid-2017.

During his seven-year stewardship of the firm, he has overseen the launch of four production cars in 27 global markets, the public listing of the company and the opening of several new production sites.

Related articles

In more recent months, he has been charged with negotiating a path forward for the company as Volvo reduced its stake in Polestar from 48.3%

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

aston martin vantage rt 2024 jh 102
Aston Martin Vantage
9
Aston Martin Vantage
Hyundai Santa Fe review front lead
Hyundai Santa Fe
8
Hyundai Santa Fe
porsche cayenne gts review 2024 01
Porsche Cayenne Coupé review
9
Porsche Cayenne Coupé review
Volkswagen Up GTI 2018 review on the road
Used Volkswagen Up GTI 2017-2023 review
8
Used Volkswagen Up GTI 2017-2023 review
2024 AMG GT tracking
Mercedes-AMG GT
7
Mercedes-AMG GT

View all car reviews