Polestar CEO Ingenlath replaced by ex-Opel/Vauxhall boss

The CEO of Polestar, Thomas Ingenlath, has resigned after seven years and will be replaced by former Opel-Vauxhall boss Michael Lohscheller.

Ex-designer Ingenlath was appointed to lead Polestar when it was hived off from Swedish parent Volvo as a stand-alone EV brand in mid-2017.

During his seven-year stewardship of the firm, he has overseen the launch of four production cars in 27 global markets, the public listing of the company and the opening of several new production sites.

In more recent months, he has been charged with negotiating a path forward for the company as Volvo reduced its stake in Polestar from 48.3%