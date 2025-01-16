The new Polestar 7 will be a Range Rover Evoque-sized premium SUV and the firm’s first model produced in Europe.

The Swedish firm has confirmed early details of the new EV as part of a revised strategy, which includes a target to grow sales by 30-35% in the coming three years.

The forthcoming 7, previously announced as due in 2027, will essentially serve as a successor to the Polestar 2 liftback, although it won't be a direct replacement, with this announcement hinting it will take more of an overtly SUV-like form.

Polestar boss Michael Lohscheller said that the model would sit in the "biggest and fastest growing" market segment for electric cars, making it a key model in the firm's new growth strategy.

Its new head of design, Philipp Römers, said: “Polestar is known for its progressive design, with each car standing out and creating its own buzz. So too will [the] Polestar 7.”

He added that the new model will be “everything our customers expect from us, both in terms of design and performance”.

Römers said that "every Polestar has a USP" and said that the 7 would have its own strong unique element but declined to give any details.

Polestar has yet to give details on where in Europe the 7 will be produced, but it's known to have been looking at an under-construction Geely plant in Slovakia.

Polestar's profitability target

Former Opel boss Lohscheller was recently named as Polestar's new CEO after Thomas Ingenlath resigned last August after seven years in charge of the Geely-owned brand.

He has now revealed an updated business strategy that involves "significant changes" to improve the firm's operations and financial performance.

Lochscheller said that 2024 had been a transition year for the brand, but he argued that it had strong foundations with "the right cars" in its model line-up, and the focus now was on trying to improve on sales and distribution and also cost-reduction.

The new 3 and 4 EVs accounted for more than half of Polestar's orders in the final quarter of last year, and the firm's line-up will continue to expand with the launch of the Porsche Taycan-rivalling 5 GT due this year.

Lochscheller described the UK-developed 5 as an "amazing sports car". It will be followed at some stage by the 6, a limited-run 2+2 roadster.

Polestar said that plus the arrival of the 7 will help achieve its ambitious plans to boost sales volume by around a third.