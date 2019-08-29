Peugeot adds 296bhp plug-in hybrid option to 3008 line-up

Peugeot has unveiled the 3008 Hybrid4 as a plug-in hybrid SUV to rival the new Hyundai Kona Hybrid and Toyota C-HR.

Due to go on sale later this year, the electrified 3008 produces 296bhp from the same petrol-electric powertrain that features in sibling brand Vauxhall's new Grandland X Hybrid4.

The PSA Group powertrain pairs a 196bhp 1.6-litre petrol engine with an 108bhp electric motor on each axle. In the 3008, it recorded 176.5mpg on the WLTP combined cycle.

Power is sent to all four wheels – a first for the 3008 – via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

A 221bhp front-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid variant will be added to the range next year, powered by a 177bhp petrol engine and a 107bhp electric motor on the front axle.

A 13.2kWh lithium ion battery provides up to 36 miles of electric-only range (WLTP), and Peugeot claims charging times of less than two hours from a 7kW domestic charger.

The 3008 Hybrid4 can accelerate from 0-62mph half a second quicker than its Vauxhall sibling, in 6.5sec, and emits slightly less CO2, at 29g/km. This low emissions rating means it will attract a 10% business-in-kind tax rating as of April 2020.

The electrified SUV features leather upholstery throughout plus driver assistance functions, such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance, taken from the new 508.

David Peel, managing director of Peugeot UK, said the 3008 Hybrid4 "follows our philosophy of ‘choose your Peugeot, choose your powertrain’".

The 508 Fastback and 508 SW will join the 3008 in being offered with diesel, petrol and hybrid options, while the new 208 supermini is available in fully electric form.