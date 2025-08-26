The Peugeot 308 has gained a dramatic new look and more efficient powertrains as part of its mid-life update.

The hatchback and estate, which arrived in third-generation form in 2021, have adopted a new front end to bring them closer in line with the bigger 3008 and 5008 crossovers. While visually different, the new nose also improves the car's aerodynamics, said Peugeot, resulting in better fuel or energy efficiency.

The changes are less pronounced inside, with new graphics for the infotainment and digital gauge display.

The 308 is again offered with mild-hybrid petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid and fully electric powertrains.

The mild-hybrid petrol features the same 1.2-litre turbo triple but has gained 9bhp, now putting out 143bhp, while the diesel has the same 129bhp 1.5-litre four as before.

The PHEV pairs a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor for 192bhp. Its 17.2kWh battery offers up to 53 miles of electric-only range, up from the previous 49.

All ICE models come with an automatic gearbox as standard.

The electric e-308 uses the same 154bhp motor as before, but its battery has been upsized from 51kWh (usable) to 55.4kWh.

In combination with the aero improvements, this has increased range from 254 miles to 281.

Prices are expected to start from just under £30,000 for the diesel hatch and rise to around £33,000 for the mild-hybrid petrol and £38,000 for the PHEV.

The e-308 is likely to be cut to just under £37,000 to qualify for the new UK government EV grant.