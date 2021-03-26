BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Peugeot 308 to get EV and MHEV options but hot hatch unlikely
UP NEXT
New 2022 Volkswagen Amarok: Ford Ranger sibling previewed

Peugeot 308 to get EV and MHEV options but hot hatch unlikely

Peugeot product boss confirms plans for an e-308 but is "not that confident" about a hot 308 PSE
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
3 mins read
26 March 2021

Peugeot will launch mild-hybrid and electric versions of its new 308 but is unlikely to introduce a hot Peugeot Sport Engineered range-topper. 

Product boss Jérôme Micheron told Autocar that the new family hatchback will be a "key player" in Peugeot's planned shift upmarket and that the multi-powertrain offering - currently comprising a pair of plug-in hybrids alongside pure petrols and diesels - will help to broaden its appeal and paves the way for further electrification.

"We want to give the customer the power of choice, because the market is evolving so fast but we want to have the right answers," he explained. "We're launching the new 308 with petrol and diesel, we've already decided a roadmap in which we will launch MHEV and we also have a plan for an EV offer on the 308."

"We would rely on the existing EMP2 [platform for the electric 308], but in the Stellantis group we have several options to create electrification."

The EMP2 platform is compatible with pure-ICE, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains and has already been used in extended form for electric versions of the Peugeot Traveller, Citroën Spacetourer and Vauxhall Vivaro Life MPVs. 

The electric 308 would therefore likely use the 134bhp set-up employed by those models, with a 50kWh battery offering upwards of 150 miles per charge and capable of charging at rates of up to 100kW.

Micheron suggested that Peugeot will subsequently offer more powerful electric models using the new eVMP architecture, which is designed primarily for SUVs and will be launched in 2023.

However, the possibility of a 300bhp-plus plug-in hybrid version of the 308 to join the hot 508 in the new PSE line is now unlikely, due to low sales forecasts and emissions regulations.  

"It's still under assessment, but the market has been shrinking very significantly," explained Micheron. "We're considering some options for PSE products, but today we don't see that much volume for a very powerful engine, and when you look at CO2 regulations and limitations, we're not sure that's the right foundation for the performance vehicle."

"There's also the question of a hybrid and the weight of the vehicle, so we're not that confident today about bringing a 308 PSE to market."

As reported by Autocar, the 308 PSE was set to adopt the same four-wheel-drive petrol-electric plug-in hybrid powertrain used by the top-rung version of its 3008 SUV sibling

Micheron did, however, confirm plans for a second PSE-badged car in place of the 308.

"Neo-performance brings new performance with a very low level of CO2 emissions and also the right level of pleasure for driving," he said. "So this is part of our strategy, and we're assessing another product in PSE.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Volvo S90 T8 fronttracking

Volvo S90 Recharge T8 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK review

1 Kia Sorento PHEV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia Sorento PHEV 1.6 T-GDi 2021 UK review

1 Land Rover Defender 90 D250 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Land Rover Defender 90 D250 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Kona Electric 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate 64kWh 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Peugeot 308

Peugeot 308

Peugeot needs its all-new family hatch to be a hit. Is it up to the job?

Read our review
Back to top

"We're not keen to discuss future products, but we will bring to the market one product which fits with the CO2, driving pleasure and performance."

READ MORE

New 2021 Peugeot 308 gains major overhaul and PHEV options​

Peugeot revives historic logo in bold rebranding move​

2021 Peugeot 508 PSE: 355bhp hot plug-in hybrid revealed​

Used cars for sale

 Peugeot 308 1.6 Hdi 92 Active 5dr
2014
£4,999
60,616miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hdi 92 Active 5dr
2014
£5,499
52,375miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 308 1.6 Thp Access 5dr
2014
£5,570
36,533miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hdi 115 Active 5dr
2014
£5,995
49,891miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 308 1.6 Bluehdi 100 Active 5dr
2016
£6,395
72,653miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 308 1.2 Puretech 110 Active 5dr
2015
£6,432
43,188miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hdi 92 Active 5dr
2014
£6,495
36,667miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 308 1.6 Thp Allure 5dr
2014
£6,499
37,357miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hdi 115 Allure 5dr
2015
£6,499
55,423miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
bol 26 March 2021

At what point will PSA (or Stelantis or whatever) introduce a wider range of electric drivetrains. While 45kWh usable battery and 136bhp is ideal for a Corsa or 208, it's going to struggle to compete for long in these bigger cars isn't it?

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Volvo S90 T8 fronttracking

Volvo S90 Recharge T8 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK review

1 Kia Sorento PHEV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia Sorento PHEV 1.6 T-GDi 2021 UK review

1 Land Rover Defender 90 D250 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Land Rover Defender 90 D250 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Kona Electric 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate 64kWh 2021 UK review

View all latest drives