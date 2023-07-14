BACK TO ALL NEWS
Peugeot e-3008 pairs bold redesign with 435-mile range

Petrol Jeep Avenger to arrive in UK from £27,000; hybrid to follow

Jeep will still focus on the EV but said a combustion variant, arriving early next year, will help fulfil customer wishes
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
12 September 2023

Petrol versions of the Jeep Avenger will be sold in the UK from £27,000 from early next year, solely with a manual gearbox. 

Arriving in very limited quantities (just 600 are currently on order), they will also be joined by a mild-hybrid powertrain variant, Jeep’s UK product boss Paul Rush has confirmed to Autocar.

The petrol Avenger was previously earmarked for sale in only Italy, Poland and Spain, due to their respective markets’ lack of substantial EV infrastructure. But following an outpouring of enquiries to UK dealers, it will now also be sold here.

Jeep said the petrol variant would help to fulfil the desires of its consumers. Some 80% of its sales are of pure-ICE vehicles.

“They [European bosses] asked us to take some. It was a no-brainer to say yes,” said Rush.

Asked if more could come, Rush said it was unlikely to be more than “a couple thousand” in total.

The petrol Avenger is powered by the turbocharged three-cylinder 1.2-litre Puretech engine that is used by many of its Stellantis stablemates, such as the Vauxhall Corsa, the Peugeot 308 and Citroën C3 Aircross.

The compact crossover, which will cost around £27,000 (£8500 less than the EV), will be sold only in mid-range Altitude trim, with no options available apart from the paint colour.

READ MORE: Jeep Avenger 4x4 is rugged, all-terrain EV concept

Details on the mild hybrid are more scarce, but it's expected to arrive at around £30,000 and use the same 1.2 Puretech 48V unit that powers the Peugeot 3008. This is the same petrol engine paired with a 28bhp electric motor that's integrated into a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The MHEV is also expected to arrive here with one trim level and a dearth of options.

This is a clear tactic from Jeep, which is very keen to promote the Avenger as an EV first and isn't planning on marketing the petrol or hybrid variant.

However, UK boss Jules Tilstone was more buoyant on the move, saying: “There's no doubt there are some sectors of the market where an ICE car is an opportunity for us. And for me, cars on the road, visibility of a car, that can be your best advertising.”

Jeep’s decision to sell a petrol Avenger in the UK follows fellow Stellantis brand Citroën's U-turn on its earlier decision to sell the C4 X with solely electric power in the UK.

Read our review

Car review
jeep avenger 01 front tracking

Jeep Avenger

SUV originator primes itself to make it big in the UK and across Europe with a battery-powered B-segment SUV

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
10
Add a comment…
shiftright 15 July 2023

I really like this but that's a ton of money for such a small car.

artill 15 July 2023

What a shock, offering what the consumer wants, rather than what you want to sell them results in more sales!

Sadly until the fines for missing the CO2 targets, and percentage of sales as EVs are rolled back by governments i think car makers are stuck between a rock and a hard place. 

They cant afford to sell us what we want, and they cant survive selling us what government tells them to sell. The result is we all lose out. Government needs to let the consumer decide what they want, and let manufacturers build them. 

LP in Brighton 15 July 2023

Right now it looks like the strategy of switching to EVs at the last minute makes sense for manufacturers. Selling a few very profitable combustion cars should provide the funds to make the switch when needed - whereas makers like Nissan and Renault don't seem to be capitalising on their pioneering initiatives. Tesla seems to be the one exception, I admit. 

   

