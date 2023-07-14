Petrol Jeep Avenger to arrive in UK from £27,000; hybrid to follow

Petrol versions of the Jeep Avenger will be sold in the UK from £27,000 from early next year, solely with a manual gearbox.

Arriving in very limited quantities (just 600 are currently on order), they will also be joined by a mild-hybrid powertrain variant, Jeep’s UK product boss Paul Rush has confirmed to Autocar.

The petrol Avenger was previously earmarked for sale in only Italy, Poland and Spain, due to their respective markets’ lack of substantial EV infrastructure. But following an outpouring of enquiries to UK dealers, it will now also be sold here.

Jeep said the petrol variant would help to fulfil the desires of its consumers. Some 80% of its sales are of pure-ICE vehicles.

“They [European bosses] asked us to take some. It was a no-brainer to say yes,” said Rush.

Asked if more could come, Rush said it was unlikely to be more than “a couple thousand” in total.

The petrol Avenger is powered by the turbocharged three-cylinder 1.2-litre Puretech engine that is used by many of its Stellantis stablemates, such as the Vauxhall Corsa, the Peugeot 308 and Citroën C3 Aircross.

The compact crossover, which will cost around £27,000 (£8500 less than the EV), will be sold only in mid-range Altitude trim, with no options available apart from the paint colour.

READ MORE: Jeep Avenger 4x4 is rugged, all-terrain EV concept

Details on the mild hybrid are more scarce, but it's expected to arrive at around £30,000 and use the same 1.2 Puretech 48V unit that powers the Peugeot 3008. This is the same petrol engine paired with a 28bhp electric motor that's integrated into a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The MHEV is also expected to arrive here with one trim level and a dearth of options.

This is a clear tactic from Jeep, which is very keen to promote the Avenger as an EV first and isn't planning on marketing the petrol or hybrid variant.

However, UK boss Jules Tilstone was more buoyant on the move, saying: “There's no doubt there are some sectors of the market where an ICE car is an opportunity for us. And for me, cars on the road, visibility of a car, that can be your best advertising.”

Jeep’s decision to sell a petrol Avenger in the UK follows fellow Stellantis brand Citroën's U-turn on its earlier decision to sell the C4 X with solely electric power in the UK.