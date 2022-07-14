Pagani to continue releasing V12 hypercars after scrapping EV plan

Pagani has no plans to make electric cars after conducting a four-year study into whether they would be suitable for the brand.

Company boss Horacio Pagani thinks that EVs are too heavy and lack emotion, and that most of the energy they use is not sustainably produced.

He also believes that the climate impact of supercars is so small that their use of an internal combustion engine, however big, is in a broad context largely irrelevant.

“In 2018, I created a team working on fully electric cars,” he told Autocar at the recent Milan Monza motor show.

This team’s primary responsibility was looking at global homologation for Pagani to create such cars, particularly for the US, and for safety, both of which could be delivered. However, “in four years, we never found interest in the supercar market” for an EV, said Pagani.

He added: “At the moment, 90% of energy is produced without renewables. It’s silly to think that only a few supercars [in the world] with ICEs can have a negative impact on the climate when 90% of energy is produced in a bad way.”

Pagani’s studies also showed that it would need to use a 600kg battery in an EV, which is more than half the Huayra R’s total weight (1070kg).

However, Pagani also believes that the performance of electric cars is excessive.

“I own a Tesla to understand EVs, and it’s not necessary to have such high performance in them,” he said.

“The challenge is to make an EV that gives good emotion like a normal ICE. Pagani isn’t going to do something just with good performance, as you can do this [now], but to give emotion to the driver.