2023 Pagani C10 to be revealed on 12 September

Pagani has confirmed that its upcoming C10 hypercar, which is set to replace the decade-old Huayra, will be unveiled on 12 September.

The firm also showed off a sketch of the car's silhouette, revealing a swooping, teardrop-style design similar to that seen in an early leak of the C10.

The darkened side profile image comes after a prototype was recently spotted testing on the road.

Its design - although heavily camouflaged - seems to show a number of elements that also appeared in an alleged leaked rendering of the C10 in January.

The styling blends various elements of previous Pagani designs. The wide front grille and swooping bodywork hark back to the Huayra, while the teardrop cabin shape is reminiscent of the older Zonda. The angular front bonnet in particular evokes the styling of some of the earliest Pagani models, such as the C12 S.

The two small rear wings revealed in the leaked rendering - also a homage to the early Pagani Zondas - appear to be covered over, with exit holes of the would-be wing cut into the rear camouflage and painted bodywork visible within.

Pagani’s signature centrally mounted four-exit exhaust - which has appeared on every model the firm has made - also features. This confirms our suspicions that the car will be powered by an internal combustion engine.

This test mule appears to stray away from Pagani’s traditional vertically split headlights with Perspex covers - a style that the company has used before on unique Zondas, such as the JC and LM one-offs - but these are most likely simply camouflage features, because the leaked rendering shows the car with separated lights.