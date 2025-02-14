BACK TO ALL NEWS
Official: Peugeot e-208 GTi green-lit by new CEO
Aston Martin Vanquish Volante revealed as 214mph V12 roadster

Official: Peugeot e-208 GTi green-lit by new CEO

Brand's new management revives performance line in effort to "nurture driving sensations" in its cars

News
Charlie Martin
Will Rimell
2 mins read
25 March 2025

Peugeot will launch a GTi variant of the e-208, new boss Alain Favey has confirmed, with the hot hatch set to spearhead an effort to “nurture the reputation of the brand for driving sensations”.

It will be the first GTi model since the previous-generation Peugeot 308 went off sale in 2021 and Peugeot's first sporty electric car.

Speaking to media today, Favey said: “I’m in a position to confirm that we will reintroduce the GTi on the e-208 as soon as possible. We’ve made the decision that Peugeot GTi will be reintroduced.”

He added that it is a “signal” about “what it means to reconnect to our past, our history” and that it would link the French brand’s road cars to its involvement in motorsport (in the World Endurance Championship).

“We want to continue to nurture the reputation of the brand for driving sensations and the fact that our cars produce particular driving sensations, either as a driver or as someone that is being driven in the car,” Favey said.

As for a broader GTi line-up or a sporting model with a combustion engine, Favey suggested it will depend on customer feedback.

He said: “We will start with the 208 and [are] definitely listening to your inputs, or what our customers will say as well.

"We don't exclude that there might be other executions of the 208 GTi under the GTi badge, but for today there's absolutely nothing planned in that sense.

Confirmation of the GTi badge’s return comes after Favey last month said that he would consider it as one of his first jobs since taking over as Peugeot CEO.

Peugeot 208 GTI oversteering through a bend

The new e-208 GTi is most likely to use the same powertrain as the new Abarth 600e, which is based on the same e-CMP platform as the e-208.

The Italian hot crossover gets a 237bhp motor mounted up front with a Torsen limited-slip differential. It weighs 1625kg and delivers a 0-62mph sprint time of 6.2sec.

It’s possible that a lighter and lower-set e-208 equipped with the same powertrain could cut that to below 6.0sec.

The Abarth is also offered with a punchier 278bhp motor in limited-run Scorpionissima form, leaving room for a special edition in the vein of the previous 208 GTi by Peugeot Sport.

Green-lighting the e-208 GTi for production is also likely to result in a hot version of the Vauxhall Corsa Electric, given that the two models are twinned.

Join the debate

Comments
8
Add a comment…
Marc 25 March 2025
Desperate knee jerk reaction to the Renault 5.
Mikey C 25 March 2025

With so many cars sharing the same platforms and electricals, it's a bit of a no brainer not to produced an electric 208GTi really.

Peter Cavellini 25 March 2025
Mikey C wrote:

With so many cars sharing the same platforms and electricals, it's a bit of a no brainer not to produced an electric 208GTi really.

 

But, will it be cheaper than Renaults Turbo fugly?

catnip 15 February 2025

Forget it, it will only be a disappointment.

michael knight 25 March 2025
catnip wrote:

Forget it, it will only be a disappointment.

that's the spirit 

