Peugeot will launch a GTi variant of the e-208, new boss Alain Favey has confirmed, with the hot hatch set to spearhead an effort to “nurture the reputation of the brand for driving sensations”.

It will be the first GTi model since the previous-generation Peugeot 308 went off sale in 2021 and Peugeot's first sporty electric car.

Speaking to media today, Favey said: “I’m in a position to confirm that we will reintroduce the GTi on the e-208 as soon as possible. We’ve made the decision that Peugeot GTi will be reintroduced.”

He added that it is a “signal” about “what it means to reconnect to our past, our history” and that it would link the French brand’s road cars to its involvement in motorsport (in the World Endurance Championship).

“We want to continue to nurture the reputation of the brand for driving sensations and the fact that our cars produce particular driving sensations, either as a driver or as someone that is being driven in the car,” Favey said.

As for a broader GTi line-up or a sporting model with a combustion engine, Favey suggested it will depend on customer feedback.

He said: “We will start with the 208 and [are] definitely listening to your inputs, or what our customers will say as well.

"We don't exclude that there might be other executions of the 208 GTi under the GTi badge, but for today there's absolutely nothing planned in that sense.

Confirmation of the GTi badge’s return comes after Favey last month said that he would consider it as one of his first jobs since taking over as Peugeot CEO.