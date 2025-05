This new Mini John Cooper Works Electric is 1725kg before its driver has climbed in. It’s hard not to fret for its dynamism.

Other cars, such as the current-gen BMW M3 have received criticism for similar mass, while a Nismo GT-R is actually a few bags of sugar lighter.

It’s the first purely electric halo Mini Cooper, and it arrives with reasonable potency. Its 255bhp and 258lb ft peaks drive the front wheels for 0-62mph in 5.9sec; the latest petrol JCW is 320kg lighter but 0.2sec slower.