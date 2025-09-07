Mercedes-Benz has shown the first image of the incoming electric C-Class ahead of its launch next year, and said it will have a maximum range of 500 miles.

The image was shown on Sunday at the launch of the new Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ, one of the star cars of this year’s Munich motor show, with which it will share its platform and powertrains.

The electric C-Class will be the main rival for BMW's new electric 3 Series, the i3, which is due on the market at around the same time with comparable specifications.

While limited in what it shows, the teaser image does reveal the new C-Class EV will sport the ‘Iconic Grille’ as debuted on the larger GLC, but with its own bespoke design – four slats instead of the SUV’s three.

Within the face, the slats, surround and three-pointed star are all illuminated by hundreds of LEDs. The image also shows the C-Class EV will adopt the same three-pointed daytime running lights as the GLC.

Mercedes-Benz did not reveal any other information about the car, but the preview shows the new electric C-Class will match the proportions of the current car – just as the new GLC EQ is styled to match its combustion-powered sibling.

The C-Class is twinned with the GLC and so will sit on Mercedes’ new MB.EA electric-only platform.

While the GLC offers a top-end range of 435 miles, Mercedes says the C-Class will arrive with 497 miles (800km) - no doubt partly a product of its lower, sleeker silhouette.

This will make it not just the longest-range Mercedes on sale, but one of the longest-range electric cars in the UK - almost matching the new BMW iX3's 500 miles.

Power will likely be drawn from the same 94kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery as the SUV. The 800V system means the GLC ’s pack can be charged at speeds of up to 330kW; expect the same from the C-Class.

The C-Class is also expected to be offered with a range of power outputs. For reference, the GLC can be had in five different configurations up to 483bhp.