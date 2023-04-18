Official: 2024 MG Cyberster rivals BMW Z4 for £55,000

MG, the British sports car marque acquired by Chinese owner SAIC soon after Longbridge-based MG Rover collapsed in 2005, has taken a giant step towards reconnecting the marque with its century-old roots by staging a London unveiling for its Cyberster fully electric sports roadster, due in showrooms next summer.

The car, launched as a near-production concept last month at the Shanghai motor show, is the first all-new sports roadster to carry the iconic octagonal MG badge since the MG F in 1995.

MG claims it will be the world’s first “affordable” EV roadster, dramatically undercutting existing electric performance cars with a two-model structure likely to begin around £55,000 for a rear-wheel-drive 309bhp version and stretching to around £65,000 for a four-wheel-drive, twin-motor version with 536bhp.

Although the car was originally planned as a replacement for the MG TF (a developed version of the MG F), the need to carry a large traction battery and the consequent requirement for a long wheelbase has made the Cyberster closer in its major dimensions to the 4.4m-long BMW Z4 than its 3.96m mid-engined predecessor.

Little has been confirmed about the Cyberster’s mechanical layout ahead of its official Goodwood Festival of Speed launch, but the lighter single-motor model is understood to tip the scales at around 1850kg – 750kg more than the MG TF. The twin-motor model is expected to add 135kg.

The new EV roadster, which for the time being will be built only as an open-two-seater with an electric-powered folding roof, has a wide and spacious cabin, helped by the lack of engine in the nose. The batteries are located in the chassis on a 'skateboard' principle.

Like the Cyberster’s exterior, the interior designs have their roots in MG’s London-based advanced studio. The plush fascia and instrumentation take influence from contemporary gaming trends and scissor doors provide what designers call “a sense of theatre”.