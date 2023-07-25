BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: No replacement for Honda E as brand shifts focus to SUVs
UP NEXT
Alfa Romeo doubles European sales in bumper six months

No replacement for Honda E as brand shifts focus to SUVs

Honda will not produce any new small EVs as it follows market demand for SUVs
Jack Warrick
News
2 mins read
25 July 2023

Honda will not introduce any cars the size of the Honda E for the foreseeable future, as it shifts focus to more popular SUV models.

The firm’s seven-strong line-up currently features four SUVs – the Honda CR-V, the smaller Honda ZR-V, Honda HR-V and the new electric e:Ny1, launched last week as the car maker’s first electric SUV in Europe.

Honda’s decision comes despite the success of its smaller hybrid hatchbacks – the Civic and the Jazz. Speaking at the e:Ny1’s launch event in Norway, Rebecca Adamson, head of cars for Honda UK, confirmed the brand would follow the demands of the market. 

Related articles

“There won’t be more cars the size of the Honda E. I can say that confidently,” Adamson told Autocar. “The market demand in the UK is the SUV sector, so that’s why the focus is there. It’s a market-led product line-up. As long as that’s where the market is, we will continue to be SUV driven.”

Honda is pinning its hopes on the new e:Ny1 electric SUV, which joins the firm’s EV line-up alongside the smaller Honda E. The brand expects it to form 22% of its sales in the UK by the end of 2024, equivalent to around 7500 cars.

Adamson believes Honda is in a healthy position thanks to the freshness of its line-up. The oldest car in Honda's range was launched three years ago. 

Adamson said: We’ve arguably had a limited range, with just four cars in the line-up. Now we’re up to seven or eight if you slip the [Honda Civic] Type R and E in.

Car Review
Honda e
Honda e 2020 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

“We now have a relatively comprehensive range but it’s still simple. There’s not a massive number of derivatives. And from a retailer perspective, there’s nothing they get excited about more than a new car launch. It’s always good to have something new to talk about and go to customers with.”

The order books for the e:Ny1 will open later this year, before the first cars are delivered to customers in January 2024. The SUV offers 256 miles of range from a 68.8kWh battery, paired to an electric motor that produces 201bhp and 229lb ft of torque.

used Honda E cars for sale

Honda Honda E 35.5kWh Advance Auto 5dr (17in Alloy)
2020
£19,600
19,212miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Honda E Advance 35.5kWh Advance Auto 5dr (17in Alloy)
2022
£26,995
884miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Honda Honda E 35.5kWh Advance Auto 5dr (17in Alloy)
2022
£25,995
1,896miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Honda Honda E 35.5kWh Advance Auto 5dr (17in Alloy)
2020
£21,350
6,891miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Honda Honda E 35.5kWh Auto 5dr
2022
£24,995
3,760miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Honda Honda E 35.5kWh Advance Auto 5dr (17in Alloy)
2022
£25,991
1,504miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Honda HONDA E 35.5kWh Advance Auto 5dr (17in Alloy)
2022
£24,200
12,319miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Honda Honda E 35.5kWh Advance Auto 5dr (17in Alloy)
2020
£19,695
23,022miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Honda Honda E 35.5kWh Advance Auto 5dr (17in Alloy)
2020
£22,750
1,800miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 68 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Latest Drives

mercedes benz b200 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz B200d
Mercedes-Benz B200d
Lexus UX300e front driving
Lexus UX 300e 72.8kWh 2023 first drive
Lexus UX 300e 72.8kWh 2023 first drive
alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Honda e 2020 road test review - hero front

Honda e

Honda has waited while the electric car segment has grown. Has it delayed too long?

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
6
Add a comment…
joieman 25 July 2023

In three years of its production, I acquired two toy Honda e's before I saw the real thing. The real Honda e's must be selling worse

joieman 25 July 2023

I didn't see a single Honda e until after three years, during which time I'd already bought two toy Honda es!

ianp55 25 July 2023

Another step in Honda's exit from the UK,it's not at all surprising that the e has not met sales expectations at an entry price of £37k and with a quite small operating range it's not at all surprising that it's not sold at all well. It's really a tragedy as it was the company's first new model (apart from the NSX) that the company had introduced in a decade, priced right it could have sold well but asking that sort of money for a car that size was ludicrous

Latest Drives

mercedes benz b200 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz B200d
Mercedes-Benz B200d
Lexus UX300e front driving
Lexus UX 300e 72.8kWh 2023 first drive
Lexus UX 300e 72.8kWh 2023 first drive
alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive

View all latest drives