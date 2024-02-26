BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: No electrified Dacia Sandero until it "becomes an issue"
UP NEXT
Dacia Spring EV could be built in Europe

No electrified Dacia Sandero until it "becomes an issue"

Dacia sales boss Xavier Martinet said pure-ICE power is a big factor in the Sandero's accessibility
Felix Page
News
3 mins read
26 February 2024

Dacia will not electrify its best-selling Sandero hatchback until its pure-combustion engine offering "becomes an issue" for customers.

The Dacia Sandero has been Europe's best-selling car to private customers since 2017, having sold some 270,000 units in the region in 2023 - a 17.6% increase on the year before.

It is one of the most affordable superminis on the market and remains available exclusively with a choice of pure-petrol and LPG engines even as rivals gain hybrid or pure-EV options.

Related articles

Dacia's sales and marketing boss Xavier Martinet said sticking with pure-ICE power is a big factor in the Sandero's accessibility, and the company does not plan to launch hybrid or electric variants until it is certain the market demand exists.

He said: "When we have to launch [an electric Sandero] in due time, the question is really not: technically, what can we do? It's really about when is it really demanded, asked for by customers? When does it become an issue of not having an EV?

"We have the same question about HEV (hybrid electric vehicle) on Sandero. Can we have HEV on Sandero? Yes, we could: we have the HEV on the Captur and the Clio so there is no question whatsoever.

"On the technical side, the question is more: do your customers want to pay several thousand euros or several thousand pounds today to buy a hybrid? And the answer is today: not so much."

The Sandero is now the only model in the Dacia line-up not to have an electrified option, with the Jogger and Duster both now available with hybrid power.

The Sandero shares its CMF-B architecture with the Renault Clio, which is available as a hybrid, but Martinet says offering the same powertrain in the Sandero would threaten its value positioning and possibly dent its appeal.

He said: "We could offer everything on the CMF platform: you could have gasoline, diesel, LPG or PHEV - they exist as offers today, and you could have all of that. But if you put everything to open up that diversity, there's a cost associated to debt, and who pays the cost at the end? The customer.

"We have no HEV, no PHEV, so you're reducing the investment, and who benefits from that? The customer. Making choices is the toughest part of the job, but I think that shows Dacia is one of the few brands in Europe which can actually make some bold choices."

According to Dacia, the non-turbocharged Sandero SCe 65 is as carbon-intensive as the next-generation Duster hybrid over 124,000 miles, due to reduced emissions from material procurement for the less complex model.

The Sandero is due to be replaced in 2027/2028 by a new-generation car that is highly likely to bring the option of electric power – one that majors on affordability, rather than offering a long range or quick charging times.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

porsche cayenne review 2023 01 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne
8
Porsche Cayenne
volvo ex30 review 2023 001 cornering front
Volvo EX30
6
Volvo EX30
tesla model 3 road test review 20 24 01 cornering front
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3
01 JIA Range Rover Chieftain PHEV review 2024 front cornering hero
JIA Chieftain Range Rover
8
JIA Chieftain Range Rover
BMW X3 front cornering
BMW X3
8
BMW X3

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
dacia sandero road test review 2023 01 tracking front

Dacia Sandero

Britain’s cheapest car suddenly looks a whole lot more appealing – but is it?

Read our review
Back to top

"There should be some kind of EV offer on the car, which is the top-selling retail model in Europe since 2017. But again, we'll see in due time," said Martinet. 

Advertisement

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: News and features editor

Felix is Autocar's news editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Dacia Sandero cars for sale

Dacia Sandero 1.5 DCi Laureate Euro 5 5dr
2015
£3,095
117,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Dacia Sandero 1.0 TCe Expression Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£13,998
1,068miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Sandero 1.2 Ambiance Euro 6 5dr
2016
£4,890
46,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Sandero 0.9 TCe Essential Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£8,699
3,725miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Sandero 1.0 SCe Essential Euro 6 5dr
2020
£8,514
9,529miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Sandero 1.0 SCe Essential Euro 6 5dr
2020
£7,149
37,157miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia SANDERO 1.0 SCe Essential Euro 6 5dr
2020
£5,377
82,746miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Sandero 1.0 SCe Essential Euro 6 5dr
2020
£7,495
31,511miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia SANDERO 1.0 TCe Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£10,310
32,345miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 400 cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

porsche cayenne review 2023 01 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne
8
Porsche Cayenne
volvo ex30 review 2023 001 cornering front
Volvo EX30
6
Volvo EX30
tesla model 3 road test review 20 24 01 cornering front
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3
01 JIA Range Rover Chieftain PHEV review 2024 front cornering hero
JIA Chieftain Range Rover
8
JIA Chieftain Range Rover
BMW X3 front cornering
BMW X3
8
BMW X3

View all car reviews