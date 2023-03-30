New Dacia Duster to arrive in 2024 with enhanced off-road appeal

The next-generation Dacia Duster will arrive in 2024 and a renewed focus on outdoor pursuits is set to be central to its positioning.

The Romanian brand’s third-generation crossover will be reimagined with an enhanced emphasis on its credentials as an activity-focused proposition, to strengthen its competitive edge over newcomers like the chunky Jeep Avenger, Mini Aceman and Ford Explorer.

While Dacia has yet to officially preview the third-generation Duster, hints from the firm’s head designer, David Durand, suggest it will embody the brand's long-standing ‘less is more’ design ethos, with the design team working to “remove unnecessary things to focus on things that are really important”.

Its first public sighting seems to confirm this, with the Duster spotted looking a much chunkier, rugged proposition than the smoother-sided car it will replace.

Snapped by Autocar’s spy photographers, the budget SUV shows off a more box-shaped design, similar to its Renault Austral sibling, but with a flatter front end and longer overhangs. Dacia’s new sleeker facia, which was rolled out across the range as part of mini facelifts last year, also makes an appearance.