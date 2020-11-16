Nissan Micra loses diesel but gains efficiency for 2021

Nissan has updated its popular Micra city car for 2021, introducing a more efficient engine and reworking its trim levels.

Replacing the outgoing petrol and diesel offerings, the revised Micra's sole engine choice is a Euro-6d-compliant 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

The new IG-T 92 engine also has a smoother torque delivery, Nissan says, which enables greater driving performance with fewer gearchanges.

Although Nissan has not yet detailed the engine’s performance, it is likely to generate 91bhp and be slightly slower than the outgoing car, which covers 0-62mph in 9.9sec, as pace is sacrificed for fuel efficiency.

In addition to introducing the new powerplant, Nissan has reworked the Micra's trim levels: there are still four options, but the specifications have been bolstered.

LED headlights are now standard on the range-topping N-Sport and Tekna trims, while Tekna models gain standard 17in diamond-cut alloy wheels and Nissan’s ‘Around View’ driving and parking camera system.

The entry-level Visia+ trim retains, as standard, hill start assist, ride control and trace control, designed by Nissan to improve handling in difficult conditions. The mid-tier Acenta trim keeps Apple CarPlay and Siri voice recognition as standard.

The 2021 Micra goes on sale in November, with prices starting from £13,995.

