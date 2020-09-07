BACK TO ALL NEWS
Next Nissan Qashqai production delayed, says report
Skoda Kodiaq vRS to be removed from sale due to emissions rules

Next Nissan Qashqai production delayed, says report

Financial Times suggests pandemic and lack of Brexit clarity have postponed start of Qashqai production

Production of Nissan's all-important new Qashqai has been pushed back until the middle of 2021, according to the Financial Times

The newspaper cites two sources who claim production was originally set to begin in October, although that date has not been confirmed by the Japanese car maker.

In a statement sent to Autocar, Nissan said: "Preparations continue for the launch of the new Qashqai in Sunderland, which represents a £400m investment in the plant."

The firm added: "We have not yet announced a date for the next-generation model, but look forward to sharing some exciting news in the coming months." 

The FT indicated that the apparent delay is largely due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, which has delayed development and changed the firm's priorities. It suggested the delay could also allow Nissan to work out its course of action should Britain not secure a deal with the European Union post-Brexit. 

Just over half of the approximately 500,000 cars produced at Sunderland annually are exported to Europe, and two-thirds of those are Qashqais. Any trade tariffs with the EU would "jeopardise" Sunderland's business model, bosses have previously claimed. 

The report suggests that production of the new Qashqai will not begin until after April 2021. The current version has been on sale since 2014.

New 2020 Qashqai key to Nissan's three-pronged SUV assault

2020 Nissan Qashqai: closest look yet at upcoming SUV

Nissan Sunderland plant "unsustainable" without a Brexit deal

xxxx

7 September 2020

The original date of oct was never confirmed so how can production date be put back significantly.  Even if true you can understand why, no company would want to release a major model in the next couple of months if they can avoid it.

Symanski

7 September 2020

Other factories will get the work that Brexiters are chasing out of the UK. Others in Europe will get the work that Brexiters don't want.

 

Brexiters have done this to Britain.

