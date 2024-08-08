BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Nissan GT-R return likely in European sports car push
UP NEXT
1055bhp V12 hypercar created by former Koenigsegg design chief

Nissan GT-R return likely in European sports car push

Japanese firm's go-faster arm will use electrification to offer cars in markets restricted by tight emissions rules
James Attwood
News
2 mins read
8 August 2024

Nissan is poised to expand its line-up of high-performance Nismo models offered in the UK, including a return of sports cars and tuned versions of key mainstream machines.

The Japanese firm recently confirmed that it will launch the Ariya Nismo in Europe early next year as the electric SUV’s new performance flagship.

It will also be the first model to carry the branding in the region since the GT-R Nismo was taken off sale due to increasingly stringent emissions regulations.

Related articles

The Z sports car has also never been sold in the UK because it doesn’t meet emissions regulations, but Ivan Espinosa, Nissan’s global product strategy chief, confirmed to Autocar that electrification will allow such models to be sold here.

“The future interpretation of our really high-performance cars will likely be electrified, not only because of our brand direction but also because, geographically, regulations are pushing us in that direction,” he said. “It’s obviously the area we have to go [towards].”

Espinosa added: “You can also imagine a few of our key nameplates having a Nismo version, because that’s a way to bring Nismo excitement to more customers. Those are the key elements we’ll be playing with for Nismo in the future.”

Hinting at an electrified future for the GT-R badge, Nissan last year showed its wild Hyper Force concept.

Nissan Hyper Force rear quarter

Asked if a potential production version of that car would reach the UK, Espinosa said: “The fact it is electric will help: making electrified sports cars will make it easier to bring them to many markets that are restricted today.”

Talking about the UK market in particular, Espinosa continued: “There are many enthusiasts in the UK, and it is in our hearts to bring sports cars to the UK again.”

The Ariya Nismo is the first to receive the Nissan motorsport division’s badge, but Espinosa didn’t give any indications of which mainstream electric models could be next to get the Nismo treatment. However, he insisted any that did would be focused on performance. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Bentley Bentayga used buying guide
Used Bentley Bentayga 2015-2020 review
9
Used Bentley Bentayga 2015-2020 review
Ford Focus ST Edition front lead
Ford Focus ST
9
Ford Focus ST
Cupra Born VZ front cornering
Cupra Born VZ review
8
Cupra Born VZ review
range rover tracking front
Land Rover Range Rover
9
Land Rover Range Rover
Skywell BE11 front three quarter cornering
Skywell BE11
5
Skywell BE11

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Nissan Ariya frontcorner

Nissan Ariya

Where does Nissan's second bespoke EV rank in the electric crossover class?

Read our review
Back to top

Advertisement

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar's acting magazine editor. Having served in that role since June 2023, he is in charge of the day-to-day running of the world's oldest car magazine, and regularly interviews some of the biggest names in the industry to secure news and features, such as his world exclusive look into production of Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used Nissan Ariya cars for sale

Nissan ARIYA 63kWh Advance Auto 5dr 7.4kW Charger
2022
£28,995
8,759miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan ARIYA 87kWh Evolve Auto E-4ORCE 5dr 22kW Charger
2023
£40,995
9,852miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan ARIYA 87kWh Evolve Auto 5dr 22kW Charger
2022
£34,995
5,500miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan ARIYA 63kWh Advance Auto 5dr 7.4kW Charger
2023
£29,281
7,159miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan ARIYA 87kWh Evolve Auto 5dr 22kW Charger
2022
£34,152
12,021miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan ARIYA 87kWh Evolve Auto 5dr 22kW Charger
2022
£35,498
8,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan ARIYA 87kWh Evolve Auto 5dr 22kW Charger
2023
£34,997
9,677miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan ARIYA 87kWh Evolve Auto 5dr 22kW Charger
2023
£33,199
14,090miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan Ariya 87kWh Evolve Auto 5dr 22kW Charger
2023
£38,079
4,119miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 122 cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Bentley Bentayga used buying guide
Used Bentley Bentayga 2015-2020 review
9
Used Bentley Bentayga 2015-2020 review
Ford Focus ST Edition front lead
Ford Focus ST
9
Ford Focus ST
Cupra Born VZ front cornering
Cupra Born VZ review
8
Cupra Born VZ review
range rover tracking front
Land Rover Range Rover
9
Land Rover Range Rover
Skywell BE11 front three quarter cornering
Skywell BE11
5
Skywell BE11

View all car reviews