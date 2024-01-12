BACK TO ALL NEWS
Nissan Ariya Nismo marks performance arm's return to Europe

Flagship SUV is Nismo's first model since 370Z and gets bespoke styling and chassis tweaks
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
16 July 2024

Nissan's tuning arm Nismo has confirmed it will return to Europe with a high-performance version of the Ariya crossover.

Revealed at the 2024 Tokyo motor show, the Ariya Nismo is based on the top-specification Ariya e-4orce, but gains more power, tuned throttle dynamics, a Nismo driving mode and a raft of more aggressive exterior design touches.

These include a more prominent front splitter, a vortex generator on the roof, deeper side skirts and rear bumpers, and a ducktail spoiler.

Related articles

Nissan says these "race-derived technologies" are designed to give the four-wheel-drive crossover as much downforce as possible.

European specifications have yet to be confirmed, but in Japan, two specifications will be available; B6 and B9.

The entry-level car uses a 66kWh battery and produces 362bhp with 413lb ft of torque.

The B9, meanwhile, uses a 91kWh battery - 4kWh more than the current largest-capacity Ariya - and puts out 429bhp and 442lb ft.

This makes it considerably more powerful than the Volkswagen ID 4 GTX but slightly less so than the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT.

Nissan has not revealed a 0-62mph time or top speed. However, we expect it to be much faster than the current quickest Ariya, which takes 5.1sec to dispatch 62mph and maxes out at 124mph.

The two-tonne B6 is lighter than the B9, which comes in at around 200kg heavier. The B9 also sits lower than the B6 by 5-10mm.

Underneath, the Ariya Nismo has tyres that have been developed specifically for it, with 20in alloys to improve its line-tracing and cornering ability on track. Nissan promises that the car will deliver "exemplary" handling.

The cabin is largely the same as the standard car's, albeit with body-hugging Nismo-branded sports seats trimmed in suede and red pinstriping.

It also gets a red pinstripe on its side skirts and front and rear bumpers.

Nissan Ariya

Eleven years after the original Leaf, Nissan releases its tricky second electric album

Jonathan Bryce

Jonathan Bryce
Title: Editorial Assistant

Jonathan is an editorial assistant working with Autocar. He has held this position since March 2024, having previously studied at the University of Glasgow before moving to London to become an editorial apprentice and pursue a career in motoring journalism. 

His role at work involves writing news stories, travelling to launch events and interviewing some of the industry's most influential executives, writing used car reviews and used car advice articles, updating and uploading articles for the Autocar website and making sure they are optimised for search engines, and regularly appearing on Autocar's social media channels including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
morrisxm 12 January 2024

Hi Jonathan, you've got a few things wrong - no, it's not the fiest EV from NISMO - there has been LEAF NISMO in Japan. And these are not sport seats, they are the same as on standard Ariya.

Overall, a bit of a lazy job by Nissan especially compared to the brilliant Hyundai Ioniq 5N.

catnip 14 January 2024

To be fair, you can't expect a motoring journalist to be aware of these things.

