Nissan reveals rugged electric off-roader concept for Tokyo

The new Nissan Hyper Adventure concept is an electric 4x4 aimed at enabling outdoor adventures, previewing new technologies set to feature on the firm’s upcoming EVs.

The second in a series of concepts being shown by Nissan in the run-up to this year’s Tokyo motor show, it majors on vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology.

This allows the car to supply power to any external device, be it a kettle, an electric jet ski, or even the national grid.

Some electric cars currently on sale, such as the Kia EV6, already feature vehicle-to-load functionality, which allows the car’s battery to power small appliances such as laptops.

However, Nissan’s development – allowing much higher-load connections – is significant in that it would allow the car’s high-capacity battery to become a functional part of the national grid.

It could allow for the sale of electricity in the car’s battery back to the national grid amid spikes in demand, or to maintain the supply of electricity to a house during a blackout – increasing the reliability of energy infrastructure.

Nissan cites the flexibility that V2X provides in remote areas as a major benefit, claiming it could “sustain electricity needs any time and anywhere while still being respectful of the environment”.

That go-anywhere billing is further reflected in the interior design of the Hyper Adventure, featuring a swivelling rear seat bench that can be configured to face the large tailgate. This allows passengers to exit the car through the boot via a set of retractable steps.