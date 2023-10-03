BACK TO ALL NEWS
Nissan reveals rugged electric off-roader concept for Tokyo

Go-anywhere 4x4 comes with rotating rear bench and can power a whole campsite
Charlie Martin Autocar
10 October 2023

The new Nissan Hyper Adventure concept is an electric 4x4 aimed at enabling outdoor adventures, previewing new technologies set to feature on the firm’s upcoming EVs.

The second in a series of concepts being shown by Nissan in the run-up to this year’s Tokyo motor show, it majors on vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology. 

This allows the car to supply power to any external device, be it a kettle, an electric jet ski, or even the national grid. 

Some electric cars currently on sale, such as the Kia EV6, already feature vehicle-to-load functionality, which allows the car’s battery to power small appliances such as laptops.

However, Nissan’s development – allowing much higher-load connections – is significant in that it would allow the car’s high-capacity battery to become a functional part of the national grid.

Nissan Hyper Adventure side

It could allow for the sale of electricity in the car’s battery back to the national grid amid spikes in demand, or to maintain the supply of electricity to a house during a blackout – increasing the reliability of energy infrastructure.

Nissan cites the flexibility that V2X provides in remote areas as a major benefit, claiming it could “sustain electricity needs any time and anywhere while still being respectful of the environment”.

That go-anywhere billing is further reflected in the interior design of the Hyper Adventure, featuring a swivelling rear seat bench that can be configured to face the large tailgate. This allows passengers to exit the car through the boot via a set of retractable steps.

Man stepping out of Nissan Hyper Adventure tailgate

The exterior has been designed to optimise the SUV’s aerodynamics, with a sloping roofline and a rakish Kamm-style rear end. 

Under the skin, it features Nissan’s e-4orce four-wheel drive system, boosting traction in challenging conditions. 

The Hyper Adventure will be displayed digitally on Nissan’s Tokyo stand alongside the Hyper Urban concept, a sustainability-focused city runaround, and two models that have yet to be revealed.

Nissan Hyper Urban concept: everything you need to know

The striking Hyper Urban has been designed with a number of outlandish features that make "a bold statement while also effectively blending in with its environment", said Nissan.

Its bodywork is painted in a special chromatic shade of yellow, for example, that changes colour according to the angle of the light hitting it, while scissor doors feature at the front and rear. 

Meanwhile, the sleek silhouette has been conceived for optimal aerodynamic efficiency and is equipped with eye-catching wide tyres that "complete the sporty look". 

The interior, said to be inspired by kaleidoscopic triangles, features a customisable instrument panel and infotainment display - plus front seats that fold into the rear to create a lounge-style sofa arrangement. 

Emphasising its sustainability focus, the Hyper Urban can theoretically be kept fully up to date with regular hardware and software updates, even featuring a removable instrument panel that can be swapped out as required for one hosting the latest graphic technology. 

The concept is also equipped with vehicle-to-grid charging functionality that can help to balance power flow in peak periods, reducing pressure on the electricity network and allowing the owner to earn money while they charge. 

Nissan hasn't specified which of the concept's technological or stylistic attributes will be carried across to next-generation production cars, but clearly the Hyper Urban is more overtly conceptual than last week's 20-23. 

CEO Makoto Uchida recently announced that the firm will launch only electric cars in Europe from now on and will stop selling combustion cars in the region as soon as 2030.

In line with this pledge, Nissan will launch 19 new EVs over the next seven years, including successors to today's Micra and Leaf and likely electric replacements for the Juke, Qashqai and X-Trail

Nissan will reveal two more concepts digitally in the run-up to the Tokyo show and is expected to showcase all four cars together on its show stand from 26 October, giving clues as to what to expect from each of these 19 new EVs.

Additional reporting by Felix Page

Andrew1 10 October 2023
Bored of these cartoonish concepts that have nothing to do with reality.
Peter Cavellini 10 October 2023

The shape of things to come?, seems like practicality isn't that high on the agenda,more about the interior and AI almost as if the transport is just there to make the buyer be in contact no matter where they are.

