BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Nissan committed to EVs from 2030 despite sales slump
UP NEXT
Skoda Superb Sleeper Edition brings 470bhp and chassis overhaul

Nissan committed to EVs from 2030 despite sales slump

Japanese firm is aiming to create a balanced model line-up amid slowing EV sales
James Attwood
News
2 mins read
22 August 2024

Nissan remains committed to an electric-only line-up in Europe by 2030 despite the slowdown in EV sales growth – but the firm’s Europe sales chief says it will need flexibility in the coming years.

The Japanese firm last year committed to phasing out its combustion and hybrid models in Europe by the start of the next decade and said all new models launched in the region will be EVs.

Nissan is currently working on EV successors to the Qashqai, Juke and Leaf – all of which will be built in Sunderland – along with an electric Micra. Its existing EV line-up consists of the Ariya SUV and the Leaf.

Related articles

A recent slowdown in the growth of electric car sales has prompted some car manufacturers – such as Audi, Ford, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche – to scale back their EV ambitions.

But Mayra González, Nissan’s Europe sales chief, said: “Our business plan is very clear: we want to achieve 100% electric [sales] by 2030 in Europe.

“The key is, from now until 2027, we need to think how to best balance the portfolio between EV, combustion and hybrid.

“We see in Europe a lot of inconsistency [among countries] in the way electrification is progressing and we need to provide vehicles that are aligned with that progression.”She added: “A balanced [model] portfolio will be key. But our strategy on electrification is clear.”

However, González did admit that the uncertainty has created challenges for Nissan. “We need to understand that electrification is not only about technology: it’s about incentives, government, timing,” she said.

“There are many things behind that could accelerate or could stop it. So we need to see how this evolves.”

Nissan has yet to disclose launch dates for its next-generation EVs, but it is currently expanding and upgrading its Sunderland production facility in readiness.

Although it is not yet known if there is the potential for both combustion and electric modelsto be built on the same production line, François Bailly, Nissan’s Europe planning chief,  hinted that existing combustion and hybrid (badged e-Power) models could still have a long life.

“You have seen the new Qashqai,” he said, referring to the recently facelifted version. “This is the third-generation Qashqai and we have never invested so much in the Qashqai. So investing in e-Power? Yes. Continuing? Yes. For how long? We’ll see.”

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Toyota Corolla front three quarter
Toyota Corolla
9
Toyota Corolla
ariel nomad 2 review 2024 01 front cornering
Ariel Nomad 2 review
10
Ariel Nomad 2 review
vw id7 review
Volkswagen ID 7
9
Volkswagen ID 7
vw id7 gtx review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen ID7 GTX
8
Volkswagen ID7 GTX
Renault Symbioz front track
Renault Symbioz
7
Renault Symbioz

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Nissan Qashqai front three quarter cornering

Nissan Qashqai

Is the UK's second-most-popular car still the brand's shining beacon? Let's find out

Read our review

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar's acting magazine editor. Having served in that role since June 2023, he is in charge of the day-to-day running of the world's oldest car magazine, and regularly interviews some of the biggest names in the industry to secure news and features, such as his world exclusive look into production of Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used Nissan Qashqai cars for sale

Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T MHEV N-Connecta XTRON Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£24,490
14,306miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Nissan Qashqai 1.5 H E-POWER Acenta Premium Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£24,510
5,536miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Nissan Qashqai 1.5 H E-POWER N-Connecta Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£27,490
4,273miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T MHEV Tekna Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£27,248
2,948miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Nissan Qashqai 1.6 Acenta CVT 2WD Euro 5 5dr
2013
£5,480
80,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Nissan Qashqai 1.5 DCi N-tec 2WD Euro 4 5dr
2010
£3,295
76,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Nissan QASHQAI 1.3 DIG-T MHEV Tekna Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£21,699
20,560miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Nissan Qashqai 1.6 Acenta 2WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£5,375
66,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Nissan Qashqai 1.5 DCi N-Connecta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£10,798
61,462miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 5449 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Arthur Sleep 22 August 2024

Oh, the insanity continues.  It will only halt when a major company goes bust.

jason_recliner 22 August 2024
Nissan is committed to 100% EV sales if governments subsidise EV sales. Got it.

Latest Reviews

Toyota Corolla front three quarter
Toyota Corolla
9
Toyota Corolla
ariel nomad 2 review 2024 01 front cornering
Ariel Nomad 2 review
10
Ariel Nomad 2 review
vw id7 review
Volkswagen ID 7
9
Volkswagen ID 7
vw id7 gtx review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen ID7 GTX
8
Volkswagen ID7 GTX
Renault Symbioz front track
Renault Symbioz
7
Renault Symbioz

View all car reviews