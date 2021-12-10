Nissan Ariya gains new trim levels and reduced £39,645 price tag

Nissan has cut the on-sale price of its flagship electric SUV, adding two new specification levels to bring the model below the £40,000 mark.

The Nissan Ariya now starts from £39,645 in the UK, while all existing cars with the 63kWh battery have attracted a price cut of £3000. Prices for larger-capacity 87kWh models meanwhile have dropped by £3750.

The range now opens with the Engage 2WD, which can be selected with either a 63kWh or 87kWh battery.

Nissan says this variant offers 251 or 330 miles of range depending on the choice of battery and includes LED headlights, 19in wheels and dual 12in screens inside the cabin. A rearview camera, heat pump, and an intelligent safety suite are also included as standard.

A new Evolve+ range-topper has also been added to the Ariya’s line-up, which is priced from £59,025 and gains improved performance over all other variants. It boasts 388bhp and 442lb ft, with 0-62mph sprint of 5.1sec and 310 miles of range.

Evolve+ models also gain a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, an intelligent rear view mirror and a ten-speaker Bose stereo. It also sits on a set of 20in wheels and sports Nappa Blue leather seats.

Orders for the Volkswagen ID 4 rival are now open.

The production-ready Ariya retains the bold styling of the concept unveiled at last year’s Tokyo motor show and showcases Nissan’s new brand identity with “seamless, elegant and fresh” styling.

It shares the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s new CMF-EV electric architecture with the smaller Renault Mégane E-tech Electric, and Nissan operating chief Ashwani Gupta said it represents the start of “a new chapter for Nissan”.

He said the firm has “strived to amplify the fun-to-drive aspect of electric mobility,” adding: “It’s not just a great EV crossover, but also a great vehicle – a true force of wonder that will take us into the future.”