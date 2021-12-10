BACK TO ALL NEWS
Retro-look Toyota Land Cruiser moves upmarket for 2024

Nissan Ariya gains new trim levels and reduced £39,645 price tag

Nissan's second and flagship EV sees its price drop below £40,000 for the first time
James Attwood, digital editor
2 August 2023

Nissan has cut the on-sale price of its flagship electric SUV, adding two new specification levels to bring the model below the £40,000 mark. 

The Nissan Ariya now starts from £39,645 in the UK, while all existing cars with the 63kWh battery have attracted a price cut of £3000. Prices for larger-capacity 87kWh models meanwhile have dropped by £3750. 

The range now opens with the Engage 2WD, which can be selected with either a 63kWh or 87kWh battery.

Nissan says this variant offers 251 or 330 miles of range depending on the choice of battery and includes LED headlights, 19in wheels and dual 12in screens inside the cabin. A rearview camera, heat pump, and an intelligent safety suite are also included as standard. 

A new Evolve+ range-topper has also been added to the Ariya’s line-up, which is priced from £59,025 and gains improved performance over all other variants. It boasts 388bhp and 442lb ft, with 0-62mph sprint of 5.1sec and 310 miles of range. 

Evolve+ models also gain a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, an intelligent rear view mirror and a ten-speaker Bose stereo. It also sits on a set of 20in wheels and sports Nappa Blue leather seats. 

Orders for the Volkswagen ID 4 rival are now open. 

The production-ready Ariya retains the bold styling of the concept unveiled at last year’s Tokyo motor show and showcases Nissan’s new brand identity with “seamless, elegant and fresh” styling. 

It shares the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s new CMF-EV electric architecture with the smaller Renault Mégane E-tech Electric, and Nissan operating chief Ashwani Gupta said it represents the start of “a new chapter for Nissan”.

He said the firm has “strived to amplify the fun-to-drive aspect of electric mobility,” adding: “It’s not just a great EV crossover, but also a great vehicle – a true force of wonder that will take us into the future.”

Nissan’s new e-4orce four-wheel drive system is referred to as the “spiritual offspring” of the system used in the GT-R supercar. It employs a regenerative rear-motor braking system to minimise vehicle pitch and smooth the ride.

The e-4orce Performance model can cover 0-62mph in a claimed 5.1sec and, like the other e-4orce models, has a top speed of 124mph (25mph more than the single-motor cars).

The Ariya gets Standard, Sport and Eco driving modes, with e-4orce variants adding a Snow mode. Nissan claims the underfloor battery has been positioned to ensure 50:50 front/rear weight distribution, with flat underbody aerodynamics to boost stability. It also uses the Leaf’s e-Pedal regeneration system, allowing one-pedal driving.

Makoto Fukuda, the Ariya’s development chief, said the focus wasn’t just on achieving rapid acceleration but also on providing “maximum, usable performance in a wide range of driving conditions”.

11 Nissan ariya

The Ariya is 4595mm long, 1850mm wide and 1660mm tall, with a 2775mm wheelbase. That makes it virtually the same size as VW’s forthcoming ID 4 electric SUV. The Ariya’s weight ranges from 1.8 to 2.3 tonnes, depending on spec.

The front of the car features a new ‘shield’ design and has a 3D ‘kumiko’ pattern under a smooth surface. In markets that allow it, the Nissan logo will be backlit with 20 LEDs. The side profile has a low-slung coupé roofline, with a single, horizon line linking the front and rear of the car. The back end has a distinctive C-pillar design, a high-mounted rear wing and a one-piece light bar. The Ariya rides on 19in or 20in wheels and has multi-link rear suspension.

The minimalist interior is similarly bold, with virtually all physical buttons replaced by capacitive, haptic-feedback switches built into the dashboard surface. A fold-out centre storage box is sited under the main instrument panel. There are also ‘Zero Gravity’ slim-profile seats, a 12.3in central touchscreen, a 12.3in digital driver display and what Nissan says is one of the largest full-colour head-up displays in the class.

The Ariya will also be offered with a high level of driver assistance systems, including an enhanced version of the Leaf’s ProPilot system, with lane-keeping assistance and adaptive cruise control. Nissan’s Safety Shield active safety systems are standard.

17 Nissan ariya

The Ariya has a new voice control system and owners can use a Nissan smartphone app to check battery status and set climate controls remotely. Built-in 4G connectivity allows over-the-air updates, too.

The 63kWh cars will get a 7.4kW home charger, with 87kWh cars featuring a 22kW three-phase charger. There’s also a 130kW rapid-charger.

ianp55 2 August 2023

Probably a wise move by Nissan UK reducing the price of the Arriya the question is is £3k enough? Nissan seems to have lost it's once dominant position it had when the Leaf was introduced twelve years ago. Although the Leaf is still around and at £28-5k is a well priced entry to the EV market it seems to have been forgotten,wake up Nissan a new Leaf is long overdue

Overdrive 10 December 2021
Autocar wrote:

...The minimalist interior is similarly bold, with virtually all physical buttons replaced by capacitive, haptic-feedback switches built into the dashboard surface...

No, it's not bold. It's actually a retrograde bandwagon jumping step.

Physical buttons, switches etc, at least for the most often used functions, are ergonomically suprior, easier and safer to use than touch contact points. Real feedback always beats haptic feedback.

superstevie 10 December 2021

This seems very expensive to me. I don't know why you would choose this over a Skoda Enyaq or even the ID.4. For the base price of this, you can get the long range version of the Enyaq. The e-tron Q4 is similarly priced to this, but at least it has the badge snobbery going for it.

Tristan Hunt-Walker 10 December 2021

It's tricky to see why someone would go for an Ariya over a Q4 E-Tron. I suspect Nissan have given the Ariya a £41K price tag so that when the upcoming X-Trail goes on sale in the UK, it is still an attractive option.   

