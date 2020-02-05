Next-gen Skoda Octavia vRS previewed ahead of Geneva show reveal

Skoda has previewed its upcoming 2020 Octavia vRS line-up in a series of new sketches, prior to the model's debut at next month's Geneva motor show.

Although the artistic illustrations use typically exaggerated proportions, we can see that the fourth-generation vRS features the styling cues typical of the model, including the now trademark 'Xtreme' alloy wheel design, bespoke bodykit and twin tailpipes.

Standard versions of the new-generation Octavia were unveiled late last year, but the new vRS-badged performance models will debut with a plug-in hybrid variant set to join the vRS range for the first time.

The new PHEV version promises to offer the most potent version yet of the drivetrain already seen in the Volkswagen Golf GTE. As before, there will also be 2.0-litre petrol and diesel vRS models, with the former promising even more power than its 242bhp predecessor.

However, sources suggest that the plug-in hybrid version will match the petrol in terms of outright power. That means the now-familiar combination of a turbocharged 1.4-litre petrol engine and an electric motor, mated to a DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission, should be good for nearly 250bhp and as much as 300lb ft. However, the heavier plug-in is expected to be slightly slower off the line than its petrol-only sibling, with a 0-62mph sprint time of around seven seconds.