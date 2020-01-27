Next-gen Porsche 911 GT3 previewed in Super Bowl advert

Porsche's upcoming 992-generation 911 GT3 has been seen without disguise - and the brand itself is responsible for its early sneak preview.
The track-focused sports car can briefly be seen in the background of Porsche's 2020 Super Bowl advert, released online over the weekend. Though only briefly visible, telltale GT3 styling cues are clear to see, including the large fixed rear wing, splitter and diffuser, and the classic GT3 centre-locking wheels.
The sighting adds fuel to rumours that the car could be a surprise unveiling at the 2020 Geneva motor show in March, alongside the new 911 Turbo, which will be confirmed in the coming weeks.
Further details have yet to be revealed, but we do know the 911 Speedster’s heavily revised 4.0-litre flat-six engine will be carried over to future GT models as Porsche’s GT division persists with naturally aspirated engines.
GT boss Andreas Preuninger said: “We’ve invested in the future with this engine. I can’t comment on future projects but we would be stupid not to re-use this engine somewhere.
“Our philosophy in GT cars is to stay naturally aspirated. We want to keep that engine for the future and that’s why we’ve made such a tremendous effort to get the engine right without taking emotion and performance away.”
Preuninger declined to reveal which models would use the updated engine, but a strong likelihood is the next-generation GT3. Recently spied prototypes at the Nürburgring Nordschleife emitted the telltale wail of a high-revving engine free from turbocharging, adding further weight to the speculation.
Boris9119
Porsche.....there is no substitute.
Porsche GT3 or Tesla Model S.....Hmm, let me see. And for you Tesla fanboys no, the Tesla is not quicker, faster etc.
xxxx
Good morning
Emm no mention of Tesla up until your post, then you insult people who like the car and make a irrelevant comparrasion to insult the company.
Peter Cavellini
Oh yes there is!
A little Italian with a V10 in the back......begins with an L.......?
Boris9119
Guaranteed a Seat at The table!
No argument there Peter, it gets a seat at the table unlike the Model S! Rounded individuals familiar with this website will know I have praised Tesla for dragging Porsche and all other legacy manufacturers into the electric future, but this is a table reserved for engineering excellence and driver emotion, and consequently there can be no place for Tesla.
johnwick20
Great post.
I love Porsche cars and Porsche GT3 is my all-time favorite model.
NoPasaran
Boris9119 wrote:
I am a big P-car fan, having owned two.
But I can not understand what Tesla has to do with a 911.
Peter Cavellini
No comparison......
Yes, there is no comparison, one is a sports car the other isn’t, or, is that too obvious?
eseaton
'Next-gen 911 GT3 tipped to
'Next-gen 911 GT3 tipped to use 4.0 Flat 6'. Now that is the definition of a speculative tip.
Very pleased indeed that it isn't going to be cocked up with turbos.
NoPasaran
eseaton wrote:
In these days of "save the climate" craze it is!
Besides, Porsche also surprises to the negative sometimes. Let us see how long they will be able to keep the classic engine configuration rolling off the line. The prices of these cars are way up now, compared to a decade ago, Porsche probably (not sure) pays for the exhaust gas (it must be 250-300g CO2/km) now.
david RS
The Carrera should have a NA
The Carrera should have a NA flat 6 too...
