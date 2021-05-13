New Volkswagen ID 4 variant qualifies for EV grant at £34,650

The Volkswagen ID 4 has gained a new entry-level City specification, starting from £32,150 after the government’s £2500 plug-in vehicle grant has been applied.

The ID 4 City Pure is powered by a 148bhp electric motor, fed by a 52kWh battery that can return 213 miles of range. Customers also have the option of Volkswagen’s 168bhp Pure Performance motor, commanding a slight premium and not eligible for a grant, starting from £36,030.

A full charge will take seven and a half hours when using a 7.2kW home charger, whereas charging to 80% from a CCS charge point can be achieved in 38 minutes.

The City Pure will cover 0-62mph in 10.9sec, with the City Pure Performance capable of 0-62mph in 9.0sec. Both share a top speed of 99mph.

Despite sitting at the bottom of the ID 4 model range, the City Pure trim is fitted with adaptive LED headlights and brake lights as standard, along with 10-colour ambient lighting and Volkswagen’s 10.0in Discover Navigation Pro infotainment system. Front parking assist, lane assist and adaptive cruise control are also included as standard features.

Volkswagen has also announced the launch of the new Style trim, which sits just above the City, starting from £38,150, or £39,530 with the Pure Performance motor.

As standard, the ID 4 Style is fitted with 18in ‘Falun’ alloy wheels, LED matrix headlights with dynamic light assist, a front LED light strip, 3D-design LED tail-lights and rear tinted windows. The Style trim also gains three-zone climate control and a rear-view camera as standard.

There are now eight ID 4 variants on sale, with the top-rung GTX variant revealed earlier this month and destined for an imminent market launch.

