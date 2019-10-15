New Volkswagen Golf seen undisguised inside and out

The new or upgraded powertrains will be offered in combination with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, depending on their configuration. Alongside front-wheel drive, VW also plans to offer optional four-wheel drive (which it calls 4Motion) in selected models, like it has done in the previous four generations of its perennial best seller.
Two kinds of mild hybrid
The big surprise for the Golf Mk8 drivetrains is that VW says it will be investing in both 12V and 48V mild-hybrid systems after the company re-engineered the Golf family MQB electrical architecture (one of the more expensive component systems in a car) to accommodate a 48V system. Until now, 48V mild hybrids have only been used in premium VW Group cars such as the Bentley Bentayga and Audi SQ7.
Frank Welsch, VW’s technical development boss, has already revealed the firm’s new ‘affordable’ 48V system, which uses a belt-integrated starter/ generator/alternator to assist the engine by providing extra power and torque directly to the engine’s crankshaft.
The key to adopting 48V in a mass-market car was VW and its suppliers developing a less expensive and more compact set-up, which uses a small DC-to-DC converter and small lithium ion battery.
Welsch said the 48V set-up allows much greater amounts of energy to be recuperated than with 12V systems, which means significantly improved fuel economy. These new mild-hybrid engines can also start and stop extremely quickly, which will allow the Golf Mk8 to switch in and out of coasting mode when driving, making further fuel savings.
Connected tech takes precedence
VW sources have already promised that the next Golf will be ‘always connected’. Using the same eSIM card that has already appeared in the new Touareg, the Golf Mk8 will be permanently connected to the internet. This will allow the car to tap into 3D satellite mapping, hybrid radio (where the audio system finds the strongest signal for a station, whether analogue or digital) and the option of live information such as the latest pricing at nearby fuel stations.
The permanent connectivity opens the way for these future models to ‘read’ the topography of the road from 3D mapping, for example, and switch to coasting when heading downhill, or approaching a junction.
Autonomous driving will be a key feature of VW's best-seller in its eighth generation, as the brand will shoehorn even more advanced autonomous technology into the new model, as well as ensuring that it is the most connected car in the company's history, ahead of the all-electric ID hatchback that's also due in late 2019.
Head of VW's compact series, Karlheinz Hell, revealed: "The next Golf will take Volkswagen into the era of fully connected vehicles with extended autonomous driving functions. It will have more software on board than ever before. It will always be online and its digital cockpit and assistance systems will be the benchmark in terms of connectivity and safety."
The current Golf benefits from VW's semi-autonomous Traffic Jam Assist system, which controls the steering, acceleration and braking of the car under 37mph, so it's certain that the Mk8 model will take a leap in advancement over this. Elsewhere, the Audi A8 is the first car in the wider VW Group to achieve level three autonomy where permitted.
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
An Egg is an Egg...?
Another Golf?, well, no actually, it’s more a Golf light, it’s going to be packed with all the tech we’re told we really really need, you’ll have umpteen choices of interior, body styles and more tech than a NASA Space Shuttle!, but what do we really need from a Car?, what do you think we need from a Car?, do we need so much choice?.
Peter Cavellini.
Luap
Peter Cavellini wrote:
Apparently you don't need so much choice. You should get a base Dacia Sandero. It would suit you Peter Captain Obvious Spam Your Name everywhere Cavellini.
Peter Cavellini
Salt on everything.......
Luap@, verbal Diarrhoea again?
Peter Cavellini.
Luap
Peter Cavellini wrote:
Yep, that about sums up all your posts.
Antony Riley
Just grow up commenters
Just grow up commenters please ,its like a kindergarten playground on here
Bob Cholmondeley
Antony Riley wrote:
It's getting like some of the gamer's forums, populated by very immature, teenage boys. The trouble is the commenters here, are supposedly mature adults. I wonder how they talk to people face to face?
Citroëniste.
tuga
Bob Cholmondeley wrote:
They don't.
Marc
Luap wrote:
It's the comments section, Peter posts his comments... what's the issue?
FMS
Peter Cavellini wrote:
What we want and need is for you to cease asking your inane, pointless, introspective questions.
If you have no need for a car that does what you dont want, then walk/use your bus pass/emigrate to PRNK.
jason_recliner
FMS wrote:
The irony.
Whether or not one agrees with Peter's opinions, he always posts on topic and is always a gentleman. In other words, the exact opposite of your sad little Pommy git loser projecting self.
Now piss off.
Pages
Add your comment